[BN] Blitz: Scouting Report: Inside the Bills-Patriots matchup

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 25, 2021

Scouting Report: Patriots aren't great at stopping the run, but do Bills want to emphasize it?

New England has struggled this season stopping the run. Luckily for the Patriots, the Buffalo Bills have not been good running the football.

But Devin Singletary piled up a career-high 22 carries in Buffalo's last game, and while that doesn't signal a philosophy change for the Bills, Singletary's nearly 4 yards per carry and a touchdown should give the Bills some confidence to hand him the football often on Sunday.

The injuries at wide receiver might be a reason why Singletary gets more than his usual workload, too.

Still, Jay Skurski is calling it a toss-up – neither team with an advantage – when the Bills are running the football tomorrow.

Do the Bills have other areas of the game where they'll have an advantage?