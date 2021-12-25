[BN] Blitz: Scouting Report: Inside the Bills-Patriots matchup

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 25, 2021
Scouting Report: Patriots aren't great at stopping the run, but do Bills want to emphasize it?
New England has struggled this season stopping the run. Luckily for the Patriots, the Buffalo Bills have not been good running the football.
But Devin Singletary piled up a career-high 22 carries in Buffalo's last game, and while that doesn't signal a philosophy change for the Bills, Singletary's nearly 4 yards per carry and a touchdown should give the Bills some confidence to hand him the football often on Sunday.
The injuries at wide receiver might be a reason why Singletary gets more than his usual workload, too.
Still, Jay Skurski is calling it a toss-up – neither team with an advantage – when the Bills are running the football tomorrow.
Do the Bills have other areas of the game where they'll have an advantage?
As this week's scouting report shows, the Bills and Patriots are pretty evenly matched, which makes tomorrow's critical divisional battle all the more exciting.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Mailbag: Is Cole Beasley a distraction? Why do the Bills continue to give sick days to Star Lotulelei? Why would the Pegulas insist on a new Orchard Park stadium when they have so many assets and resources invested in downtown Buffalo? Who stepped up more in the running game – Devin Singletary or the offensive line? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Study hints at stadium preference: New York State on Thursday released a study commissioned in 2019 by the Bills to compare three potential stadium sites: Orchard Park, South Park Avenue on the outskirts of downtown and the University at Buffalo's North Campus. Read more
Bills' virus outbreak grows: Already depleted at wide receiver and on the offensive line, the Bills' situation got worse as receiver Gabriel Davis and guard Cody Ford were placed on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list. Read more
Our predictions: How close is this matchup between the Bills and Patriots? Our staff predictions are split 3-2. Here are our score predictions (with explanations) for Sunday. Read more
Bills need to get creative up front: Mark Gaughan's analysis on tomorrow's game leads with why Brian Daboll’s blueprint against the Panthers may be worth following going forward. Read more
Brown fined: Spencer Brown was fined $5,000 by the NFL for his beer-drinking celebration after Stefon Diggs' touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Read more
Our Week 16 picks: Our staff is picking games against the spread at a 50% success rate or better. Here's who we like this week. Read more
