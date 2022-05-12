[BN] Blitz: Schedule roundtable: Prime-time games? Season opener? Over or under?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 12, 2022

Bills schedule roundtable: Prime-time games? Season opener? Over or under?

One of the last few remaining important and exciting dates on the NFL's offseason calendar is here.

Tonight at 8 p.m., the full 2022-23 schedule for every team will be revealed. There have been some announced games already, like the Bills' Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2. There will be some leaks from reporters before the reveal, surely. Home openers for each team will be announced at 6 p.m.

Rumors point to the Bills opening the NFL season vs. the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf provided their views on three issues related to the Bills' schedule:

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How much will seat licenses cost? The Bills sent out a survey to more than 40,000 fans last week. The personal seat license prices noted in the survey start at $500 for general seating – and reach as high as $16,500 for premier seating. Read more

Micah Hyde's charity softball event to return to Buffalo: The second annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, benefiting Hyde’s IMagINe for Youth Foundation, is Sunday at Sahlen Field. Gates open at 11 a.m., with the pregame home run derby at noon. Read more

Hughes offers thanks as he leaves Bills: "To the Pegulas, my teammates, coaches and staff and of course Bills Mafia, I am so thankful for the people I've met and the friendships that were formed," Jerry Hughes said. "It's been an amazing 9 years. My family and I enjoyed it all. Forever grateful and unbelievably blessed." Read more

This Bills fan in Florida went to all 19 games last season: Sara Larson's travels totaled roughly 38,000 miles in 20 weeks. In case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about Larson's crusade to follow the Bills. Read more

Spector has championship experience, plays with an 'edge': Brandon Beane said the Bills had a good grade on Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector, their seventh round pick after Spector was a two-year starter at weak-side linebacker for Clemson. The Bills liked Spector’s defensive versatility and ability to contribute on special teams, Jay Skurski wrote. Read more

NFL teams use engaging videos on schedule release: From the Associated Press: "The biggest day on the NFL calendar for social media departments at the 32 teams isn’t a game, the draft or the start of free agency. It is schedule release day." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Remembering Bob Lanier: His trademark soft touch made him an all-time great Read more

A humble icon: Western New York basketball personalities recall St. Bonaventure great Bob Lanier Read more

Sabres: Peyton Krebs right at home with Sabres following life-changing trade Read more

Erik Brady: 50 years later, Sabres legend Gerry Meehan and the shot heard around WNY Read more

Sabres sign Russian winger Aleksandr Kisakov to 3-year, entry-level contract Read more

Colleges: Canisius pitcher Megan Giese's two no-hitters propel Griffs into MAAC softball tournament Read more

High schools: Monsignor Martin 2022 football schedule released Read more

Chuck Amo, former Hamburg athletic director and Section VI president, dies at 72 Read more

Today in sports history: May 12

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.