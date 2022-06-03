[BN] Blitz: Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a fan favorite, appears set to retire

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 3, 2022

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be remembered in Buffalo for a lot of reasons, but perhaps nothing defines his relationship with Bills fans and their love for him than when Fitzpatrick was shirtless at Buffalo's playoff game vs. New England in sub-zero temperatures.

Multiple reports indicate Fitzpatrick, 39, is finally calling it a career. The quarterback has not announced it himself.

Fitzpatrick, a Harvard grad, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Washington last offseason, but he suffered a season-ending hip injury in the first game of the season.

It's unclear if the injury played a part in the retirement, but what comes next for Fitzpatrick is becoming clearer, according to reports. Look for Fitzpatrick to potentially grace a football broadcast in the near future.

Bills sign WR: The Bills signed veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin, the eighth overall pick by the Rams in the 2013 NFL draft, on Thursday night, according to a post on Austin's social media. Read more

Jerry Hughes is happy to be home: The former Buffalo Bills’ defensive end signed with the Houston Texans on May 11, giving him the opportunity to play in his home state as he enters his 13th NFL season. "I was telling my wife this last night, I feel like I'm back in high school, just to be back in the city driving around." Read more

Bills add two to analytics department: Buffalo moved former interns Malcolm Charles and Drew DiSanto into full-time roles in its analytics department, ESPN’s Seth Walder reported. DiSanto will serve as a sports performance data analyst. Charles will serve as a data analyst. Read more

Recapping 'The Match': In case you missed it, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were leading for a stretch, but lost on Aaron Rodgers' walk-off putt in the made-for-TV golf event. Read more

Frank Gore retires: Gore signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and announced his retirement from the NFL. Read more

Remember when people questioned Josh Allen's deep ball? No one threw it better last season. Read more

Sabres: Erik Brady: 50 years after he joined Sabres, Tim Horton legacy is more than coffee and doughnuts Read more

Nine prospects to watch as Sabres prepare for busy first round of NHL draft Read more

Colleges: Former Bona star Dominick Welch to honor shooting victims by wearing No. 10 at Alabama Read more

Canisius faces major challenge vs. big names in NCAA baseball regional Read more

High schools: Hamburg boys lacrosse wins 10th straight Section VI Class B title; Lake Shore/Silver Creek repeat as Section VI Class C champs Read more

Clarence wins first Section VI Class A girls lacrosse title since 2003; Eden/North Collins captures Class D Read more

Updated Section VI, Monsignor Martin playoff scoreboard in baseball, softball and lacrosse Read more

