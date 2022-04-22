[BN] Blitz: Ryan Bates: 'I want to embrace Bills Mafia through and through'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 22, 2022

Bills lineman Ryan Bates: 'I want to embrace Bills Mafia through and through'

Ryan Bates endeared himself to Buffalo football fans in a big way. How do you go from just one of the guys to Buffalo legend?

After Tommy Doyle, a Bills offensive lineman, scored a big-man touchdown in Buffalo's blowout win over the Patriots in the playoffs, Bates, a fellow lineman, saw a chicken wing hat fall to the ground from the stands. Bates picked it up, put it on his head, and declared himself and the hat one in the same.

“I think it really started there," Bates said. "And I think the fans kind of saw and took and ran with it. I was never one to enjoy being in the spotlight. I was always very, very quiet and never been a big media guy. I thought about deleting all social media, really."

From Katherine Fitzgerald: "Baptized by foam chicken in subzero temperatures, Bates began a new, peculiar journey as a cult hero."

And he'll be around for a bit, it seems.

Uncertain draft: “I don’t know if I can remember a year with more uncertainty,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on a conference call Thursday. “The year with Baker Mayfield going No. 1, 2018, that was uncertain." Read more

Allen getting up to speed: Ken Dorsey was Josh Allen's position coach for the last three seasons. So there is a level of comfort there. But Dorsey, the new offensive coordinator, will surely add some new wrinkles to the offense. There's also a new quarterbacks coach, too. Allen is quickly getting up to speed on how Dorsey and Joe Brady like to do things. Read more

Raiders QB great Daryle Lamonica, part of Bills' infamous trade, dies at 80: Lamonica, who led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl in the 1967 season, died Thursday morning at age 80. The Fresno County Sherriff's said Lamonica died at his Fresno, Calif., home. The death is considered to be from natural causes. Lamonica is known locally as the principal figure in the worst trade in Buffalo Bills’ history. Read more

Schedule coming soon: The NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, on NFL Network and ESPN2, the league announced Thursday. Read more

Bills add depth up front: The Bills added some experience to their offensive line Thursday by signing former Tennessee Titans right tackle David Quessenberry to a one-year deal. Read more

Allen raises money for charity with 70-yard heave: From Katherine Fitzgerald: "Josh Allen is getting all sorts of invites these days. He's participating in "The Match" charity golf event in June, he's appearing in more national commercials and he's, of course, getting ready with teammates for next season." Read more

NFL gives defense in suit: From the AP: "The NFL is telling a judge there are multiple reasons why a lawsuit brought against it by three Black coaches who allege racist hiring practices should fail." Read more

Von Miller: 'This is one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been on': In case you missed it, Buffalo's biggest offseason acquisition had some nice things to say about his new teammates earlier this week. Read more

Today in sports history: April 22

