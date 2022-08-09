[BN] Blitz: Ryan Bates happy to find home at right guard on Bills offensive line

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 9, 2022

Formerly a jack of all trades, Ryan Bates happy to find home at right guard on Bills offensive line

Ryan Bates was pretty happy when the Bills matched his offer sheet this offseason. Not just because the four-year deal could pay him up to $17 million, but also because he never wanted to leave Buffalo for Chicago in the first place.

“It was my first time going through something like that. Being a restricted free agent, I didn't really have much of a decision," Bates said.

The right guard is a success story in this league after joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019. At one point or another, Bates has played all five positions along the offensive line, but he's found a home at right guard.

Jay Skurski has more on the "dependability" of Bates and why he fits in well in Buffalo.

The good news keeps coming on the offensive line.

Sunday it was Rodger Saffold coming off the non-football injury list. Monday, Spencer Brown lined up with the starters during 11-on-11 work and had his most extensive full-team work of the summer.

“I think we’re trending in a good direction,” coach Sean McDermott said of Brown before practice.

Skurski's observations from Monday's workout has more on the offensive line, the dominant defense, and other highlights from practice.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Photos: Harry Scull Jr. has a photo gallery from Monday's workout in Pittsford. View photos

Feliciano says offensive line treated like 'thorn in heel' in Buffalo: "There wasn’t anyone challenging in the face of KC’s defense or there was no attitude out there and I feel like that’s what I bring," Jon Feliciano said. "I feel like potentially if there was that it would’ve been a close game. But who knows, I might be wrong.” Read more

Terry Pegula and Ron Raccuia to represent Bills at NFL league meeting: A main focus of the meeting is expected to be a vote on the sale of the Denver Broncos to the Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune. League owners are scheduled to meet Tuesday in Minnesota, the first owners meeting since Bills co-owner and team president Kim Pegula was hospitalized for "unexpected health issues" in June. Read more

Buffalo, San Diego share championship lineage. So who wins first: Bills or Padres?: Think Buffalo has waited too long for a sports championship? San Diego’s last championship came in 1963, when the Chargers won the AFL championship in the season before the Bills would break through with the next two AFL titles against those same Chargers. Now, fans in Buffalo think this is their year. So do Padres fans. So who wins first? Erik Brady has more. Read more

Smith trying to enjoy every day despite looming suspension: In case you missed it, Bills linebacker Andre Smith maintains his innocence after violating the terms of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He'll be out the first six weeks, and his future with the team is uncertain. Read more

Jets get bad news on Becton: The injury to offensive tackle Mekhi Becton’s surgically repaired right knee is more serious than initially believed after he left early in practice. Read more

Looking for illegal contact: League officials are going to pay extra close attention to illegal contact penalties on the field this season. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Colleges: How Big 4 men's basketball coaches have adapted to transfer portal's impact at colleges Read more

Former Niagara coach Joe Mihalich to be honored at Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic Read more

High schools: 25 to Watch: Sophie Auer, Lewiston-Porter soccer and basketball Read more

NHL: Andrew Poturalski earns another Cup celebration, contract with NHL's Kraken Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 9

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.