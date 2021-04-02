[BN] Blitz: Run on tackles could help Bills at 30

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 2, 2021

Bills could benefit from rush to take offensive tackles in NFL draft

The Bills may have helped themselves out in more ways than one when they agreed to bring back Daryl Williams to play tackle.

The mock drafts that had the Bills selecting a tackle with their first pick (even our Jay Skurski had that in his first mock) were rendered useless. Buffalo will in all likelihood not be taking a lineman with that pick, and Bills fans should be happy about these developments.

That's because a run on offensive tackles might happen toward the end of the first round, potentially allowing the players the Bills like the most for pick 30 to slip down the draft to them.