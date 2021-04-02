[BN] Blitz: Run on tackles could help Bills at 30

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 2, 2021
Bills could benefit from rush to take offensive tackles in NFL draft
The Bills may have helped themselves out in more ways than one when they agreed to bring back Daryl Williams to play tackle.
The mock drafts that had the Bills selecting a tackle with their first pick (even our Jay Skurski had that in his first mock) were rendered useless. Buffalo will in all likelihood not be taking a lineman with that pick, and Bills fans should be happy about these developments.
That's because a run on offensive tackles might happen toward the end of the first round, potentially allowing the players the Bills like the most for pick 30 to slip down the draft to them.
Could the Bills use the demand to move out of the first round? Mark Gaughan has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
April Fools: The social media accounts of sports teams, like most major brands, tend to have some fun on April 1. The Bills on Thursday used the humorous holiday to both have some fun and announce something new. Jay Skurski has the story. Read more
NFL/NFLPA at odds? In case you missed it, Western New York native J.C. Tretter, the president of the NFL Players Association, said "the NFL doesn't get to decide when the pandemic is over." Are the league and its players' union at odds over pandemic policy? Read more
Team of the year: The Bills were named Team of the Year by the Pop Warner Little Scholars. Read more
Polian likes the proposal: Earlier this year, the Bills reportedly proposed a rule change that would bar interviews for front-office and coaching positions until after the AFC and NFC championship games and ban hires from being made until after the Super Bowl. Former Bills GM Bill Polian likes the idea. Read more
Rams propose a rule: Remember when Tom Brady tried to throw the ball forward twice on the same play last season? It actually put the Rams in a tough spot. And now they want to make sure that specific circumstance doesn't happen again. Read more
Exclusive: UK-based Genius Sports was chosen by the NFL as the exclusive distributor of league data to sportsbooks. The league now has equity in two global data companies. Read more
