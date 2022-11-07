[BN] Blitz: Run defense gets trampled in Bills' disappointing loss to Jets

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 7, 2022

Run defense gets trampled in Bills' disappointing loss to Jets

Just 24 hours ago, this newsletter led with the the story of how the Bills rebuilt their run defense. The Bills entered Sunday's game with the Jets having improved their run defense from 13th last season to fourth this season.

The Bills viewed last week's 208 rushing yards by Green Bay as an anomaly. It was easy to believe them.

But then...

"Once could be written off as a fluke," Jay Skurski wrote. "Twice looks like the start of a troubling trend."

The Jets piled up 174 yards on the ground and ran their way to a 20-17 victory over the Bills Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Skurski's observations story leads with the ground game and include other news and notes from the loss.

While the run defense can shoulder some blame, Josh Allen looked no further than himself.

Allen threw two reckless interceptions. At times he looked better on designed runs than he did throwing the ball.

“It’s tough to win in this league and (you’re) playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive),” Allen said.

Ryan O'Halloran has more on Allen's poor performance.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

An inside look at the Bills' stadium vision: From Tim O'Shei: When the Bills unveiled the exterior and interior renderings of the stadium on Oct. 27, they also released the 10-point checklist, which “is our North Star,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Those guiding principles shape every decision we’ve made about the stadium.” Read more

Bills receivers unable to counter halftime adjustments by Jets defense: “In the first half, they played a little bit more man – or a lot more man – and then in the second half, they did a lot more two high, that’s why we went to the run,” Diggs said. Yes, Allen had a rough day, but his receivers didn't help him much, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Three big runs got the New York Jets rolling on a time-consuming drive to a winning field goal in an upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Those plays lead the plays that shaped New York’s 20-17 victory at MetLife Stadium. Read more

Report card: The Bills earned themselves some rare "F's" in this week's report card from the game. Read more

Three questions: What are the top three reasons why the Bills lost? How much of a threat are the Jets’ to the Bills, short-term and long-term? Why couldn’t the Bills turn Zach Wilson into a pumpkin? Mark Gaughan asked and answered. Read more

Photos: The Bills and their fans strolled into MetLife Stadium with confidence. Here's a photo gallery from pregame. View photos

Their faces told a story of defeat on the field. View photos

