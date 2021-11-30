[BN] Blitz: Roundtable: Does Tre White's injury change the expectations?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 30, 2021
Bills roundtable: White's injury, biggest concern, surprise contributor, Allen passing record
The Bills are going to learn the value of an All-Pro, shutdown cornerback pretty quickly, if not this week vs. New England then definitely next week vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Tre'Davious White has been a critical component on Buffalo's defense for the last five seasons, and his absence is going to change the dynamic for the Bills and opposing offenses for the rest of the season.
But, how much changes? Does losing White decrease expectations for the regular season and playoffs?
You'd be wearing red and blue colored goggles if you thought, even before White's injury, that the Bills were the team to beat in the AFC. Now? There are some unfavorable possible playoff matchups against teams with elite receivers that could really pose problems for the Bills.
Our staff took part in a Bills roundtable as we head into Week 13. In addition to the White/expectations question, they answered the following questions: If the Bills are to win the AFC East, what will be the key development in the homestretch? Who will be a surprise contributor late in the season?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Pete Metzelaars a big fan of Dawson Knox: The former Bills tight end was watching Thursday night when Knox broke his record. “He’s a dynamic weapon,” Metzelaars said. “He attacks the middle of the field, and the Bills missed him when he was out” for two games with a broken hand. “They need him.” Read more
Bills fans do it again: Bills fans have donated $35,000 to the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank in the name of cornerback Tre’Davious White following his season-ending knee injury as of Monday morning, the group’s executive director said. Read more
Belichick on Bills fans: 'They definitely don't like me': The New England coach had some nice things to say about Josh Allen during a radio appearance. Read more
Roster moves: The Bills announced Monday they signed cornerback Tim Harris to the practice squad. To make room, the Bills released offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk, a West Seneca native and University at Buffalo product. Read more
Who has the leverage? In case you missed it, Tim O'Shei broke down the stakeholders in stadium negotiations and explained the leverage they have at this stage in talks. Read more
Where the Bills stand: Here are the AFC standings heading to Week 13, including a big Monday night matchup between the Bills and the Patriots. Read more
Diggs' bobblehead: Stefon Diggs is the latest edition to the Riding Bobblehead Series, manufactured by FOCO. His bobblehead was released Monday to coincide with his 28th birthday. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Brett Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss to Kraken Read more
Sabres Notebook: Alex Tuch hits practice ice, relives suite night with The Dominator Read more
Photos: Kraken 7, Sabres 4 View photos
Colleges: UB basketball routs Point Park, but can cement identity against St. Bonaventure Read more
St. Bonaventure drops out of Associated Press men's basketball Top 25 poll Read more
High schools: Iona Prep grabs big lead and beats St. Francis in state Catholic title game Read more
Bennett crushes Cicero-North Syracuse, reaches Class AA state football final Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 30
