[BN] Blitz: Roundtable: Does Tre White's injury change the expectations?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 30, 2021

Bills roundtable: White's injury, biggest concern, surprise contributor, Allen passing record

The Bills are going to learn the value of an All-Pro, shutdown cornerback pretty quickly, if not this week vs. New England then definitely next week vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tre'Davious White has been a critical component on Buffalo's defense for the last five seasons, and his absence is going to change the dynamic for the Bills and opposing offenses for the rest of the season.

But, how much changes? Does losing White decrease expectations for the regular season and playoffs?

You'd be wearing red and blue colored goggles if you thought, even before White's injury, that the Bills were the team to beat in the AFC. Now? There are some unfavorable possible playoff matchups against teams with elite receivers that could really pose problems for the Bills.