[BN] Blitz: Round 3: It's going to be so sweet – or so bitter

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 13, 2022
Mark Gaughan: Bills-Pats, Round 3 is going to be so sweet – or so bitter
It's a fitting opponent, really.
The Buffalo Bills have just won their second straight AFC East title, and had to work a lot harder for it this time around. The Patriots, who many thought would be rebuilding, have a rookie quarterback in the playoffs, providing a warning to the conference (and mostly the Bills) that they're not going anywhere.
Bill Belichick has dominated this team and spoiled football in this region for many fans for many years.
Mark Gaughan summed it up pretty well with the opening of his latest column: "Losing to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots Saturday would be like the groundhog declaring six more months of winter for Western New York."
The wind off Lake Erie would be colder. The short winter days would seem darker.
There's no middle ground here. As Gaughan wrote, it's "ecstasy or agony."
Which will it be?
