[BN] Blitz: Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir is a 'special kid'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 7, 2022

Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir is a 'special kid'

Khalil Shakir has a pretty simple understanding about what he's being paid to do.

“The ball’s in the air, go get it, right? That’s my job as a receiver,” Shakir said Friday. “In my head, I’m thinking just beat my guy, just win over the top, burst downfield and then look for the ball.”

He did exactly that during Friday’s Blue & Red practice, catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from Matt Barkley while cornerback Tim Harris was the guy he beat.

That catch came a day after hauling in a 30-yard score from the hands of Josh Allen.

The Bills are using training camp to figure out where Shakir, a fifth-round pick out of Boise State, fits in their offense. Coach Sean McDermott lauded the little things, like the way he blocks in the run game.

Tackle Dion Dawkins called Shakir a "special kid."

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the rookie receiver.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Von Miller hosts first Von's Vision Reveal Day in Buffalo: With the Bills having a day off Saturday, Miller hosted an event at Highmark Stadium and a gave out custom glasses to local students through his Von’s Vision Foundation. “This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” Miller said. Read more

One year later, Allen's deal looks even better: Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of Josh Allen signing a six-year, $258 million contract with the Bills. Much has changed in a year and Allen's contract – while still huge – looks like a bit of a bargain. Read more

Mailbag: What makes a Wall of Fame career? Josh Allen is throwing more interceptions in camp this year than last; is it anything to be concerned about? Why is Tom Brady not being held liable for his role in tampering with Miami? Mark Gaughan touched on these topics and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

'It’s easy to fall in love with this place': Friday's crowd was the largest crowd the Bills have ever had for a practice. For new Bills players like Von Miller, it was a chance to get a taste of what playing at home will be like this year. “It’s easy to fall in love with this place, with this type of fan base, this type of support," Miller said. Katherine Fitzgerald has more. Read more

Stafford downplays injury: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Buffalo's Week 1 opponent, downplayed the significance of his elbow injury after showing just how little it’s holding him back in practice. Read more

How the Bucs became the Team Tom Brady Built: From The Ringer: "After flirting with the Miami Dolphins and retiring for 40 days, Tom Brady is back in Tampa and using his star power to help the Bucs build one more Super Bowl contender." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: A 'game-changer,' Matt Savoie's time in Dubuque set him on path to Sabres Read more

High schools: 25 to Watch: Molly Martin, Williamsville North field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse Read more

Basketball: Blue Collar U auctioning jerseys, proceeds to go to families of Tops Markets shooting victims Read more

Equestrian: Susan Schoellkopf honored with GBSHOF class through work with therapeutic riding Read more

Fishing: Bill Hilts Jr.: LOC Derby winners reveal in-depth stories for summer contest Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 7

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.