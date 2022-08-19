[BN] Blitz: Rookie Prince Emili puts medical future on pause to pursue NFL dream

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 19, 2022

Bills rookie Prince Emili puts medical future on pause to pursue NFL dream

It's always good to have options. It's a little cooler when those options are pursuing a dream of playing in the NFL and becoming a doctor.

For Prince Emili, a Bills rookie defensive tackle out of the University of Pennsylvania, both options are in play. One is just on hold. For now.

Emili, a 6-foot-1, 297-pounder, is an unheralded backup undrafted free agent on the Bills’ stacked defensive line. Just making the practice squad will be seen as a success.

If not, he'll look to pursue the family business. Emili has multiple family members in the medical profession.

“I’m thankful for every single day,” Emili said. “I feel that I belong here."

Mark Gaughan has the story on Emili, who balanced a pre-med track and a business major at an Ivy League school, and whose family emigrated from Nigeria and didn’t allow him to play football until his sophomore year of high school.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Luke Knox, younger brother of Bills tight end, dies at 22: Florida International University did not announce a cause of death, though it said police do not suspect foul play. Knox died Wednesday evening after he was hospitalized, an FIU official told the Miami Herald. In Orchard Park, Thursday began on a somber note. “We're going to do all we can to be there for him and his family," Sean McDermott said. Read more

Allen to start vs. Broncos: Call Saturday night a dress rehearsal. Sean McDermott said most starters will play "a healthy amount," though he did not specify how much time that meant. Read more

Gronk Cast: Following in the footsteps of the “Manning Cast” for "Monday Night Football," ESPN will debut the “Gronk Cast” for UFC 278 on Saturday night. Guests scheduled include UFC legend Chuck Liddell. Read more

Edmunds helps Buffalo's East Side kids get ready for school: "My family and myself have always been involved in whatever type of giveaway, whether it's clothes, bookbags, school supplies or whatever it may be. It's a main priority of mine just to come back to the community, give back to the kids, and give back to the people that are in need of it if I'm in the position to do so." Read more

Watson decision: Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo required professional evaluation and counseling. Read more

Saddest QB competitions: The Bills had some tough seasons, but luckily for Bills fans, none of Buffalo's QB battles since 2000 made this list of the saddest camp competitions. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bisons: Left fielder on Gabriel Moreno's ball-through-the-wall double for Bisons: 'I honestly just heard a thud' Read more

Photos: Buffalo Bisons defeat Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 View photos

High schools: 25 to Watch: Elle Ridge, Clarence field hockey and lacrosse Read more

Golf: Erik Brady: 40 years ago, Buffalo golfer Jim Thorpe upended the field in Canada Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 19

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.