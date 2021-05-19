[BN] Blitz: Rookie lineman Jack Anderson doesn't mind being in the middle

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 19, 2021
Bills rookie Jack Anderson likes being in the middle of the action
In each of the 38 games Jack Anderson started at Texas Tech in his four seasons there, the lineman played right guard. But he felt right at home when he lined up at center during the Bills’ rookie minicamp last weekend.
At Tech, Anderson said he got plenty of reps at center during practice and even took some snaps at the center spot in the second half of a Texas Tech-Kansas game last season. He also played center in the Senior Bowl.
Last week, Jay Skurski wrote about Anderson's "mean streak" and his desire to get physical (when he's not squeezing into small planes).
The Bills do like physical linemen. But they also value versatility, a trait Anderson could bring and why he seems more likely to make the roster than most seventh-round picks.
Mark Gaughan has more on Anderson's versatility.
