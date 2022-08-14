[BN] Blitz: Rookie CBs Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford have solid start to preseason

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 14, 2022

Bills rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford have solid start to preseason

The Buffalo Bills are going to need Tre'Davious White on the field if they want to fulfill their Super Bowl expectations, but if the All-Pro corner is going to miss time, the Bills learned Saturday that their rookies are capable.

Playing against starters for longer than usual, as the Indianapolis Colts aimed to get Matt Ryan and their new-look first-team offense up to speed, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford each had a strong start in the NFL preseason debuts, including a critical pass breakup for each.

“To get that experience, that exposure, you can’t replicate it,” McDermott said.

While life without White can be at least managed, the Bills got a good look at what life without Josh Allen would look like Saturday night. It wasn't pretty.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum accounted for three of the offense’s four turnovers in the first half. Keenum was 11 of 18 for 86 yards and two interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 33.3.

The Bills did win the game, however, thanks to Matt Barkley and some other solid performances that led to a late comeback.

Here are Jay Skurski's observations from the win, including notes on Matt Araiza's boom, Raheem Blackshear's big day, Khalil Shakir's busy night and more.

Streak rolls on: The Bills entered Saturday's game against the Colts having not lost a preseason game in nearly 1,450 days, and the run continued with a 27-24 victory at Highmark Stadium. Read more

Araiza showed off some of his 'punt godliness': The rookie blasted an 82-yard punt in the second quarter. It traveled 66 yards in the air. Read more

