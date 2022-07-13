[BN] Blitz: Revamped offensive line has gained a wealth of experience

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 13, 2022

Training camp preview: Revamped offensive line has gained a wealth of experience

Buffalo's offensive line room certainly has experience. Even new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer has 21 years of coaching experience.

But experience only goes so far. Last month, analytics website Pro Football Focus released its 2022 rankings of the league’s 32 offensive lines. The Bills ranked 20th on that list.

The Bills lost two veterans in Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano. But they're heading to camp with some reinforcements and some roster spots up for grabs.

How will it shake out? Part three of our series previewing the Bills at each position focuses on the offensive line. Read more

Along that offensive line, perhaps no one has the spotlight on them quite like Cody Ford. It's now or never for 2019 second round pick out of Oklahoma who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

As Jay Skurski writes: "If Ford is going to have a future with the team, it has to start later this month, when training camp begins at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford." Read more

Morse repays Bills Backers Club of Kansas City with unexpected visit: Bills center Mitch Morse recently thanked the Bills Backers of Kansas City for their generosity with a visit for beer and wings at the group's home base, Al's Bar & Grill in Parkville, Mo. Read more

Singletary embraces learning in bid to stay on a roll: Devin Singletary finally found his stride toward the end of last season, and it came at a great time for the Bills. His teammates weren't surprised. It was just the running back's hard work paying off. Read more

Position previews: Miss parts one and two? Here's our look inside the quarterback and running back groups ahead of training camp.

The unbreakable bond of Stefon and Trevon Diggs: From Sports Illustrated: "An unstoppable wide receiver and an unbeatable cornerback, the Diggs brothers have become the best of the NFL’s best. Just ask, they’ll tell you." Read more

The other 13 seconds of infamy in Bills history: 13 has been the Bills’ unlucky number before. And those squandered seconds led to the moment we know as Wide Right. Read on, if you dare... Read more

Adam Schefter isn't slowing down: From The Washington Post: "Even after a string of controversies, Schefter’s star is only rising at ESPN. No pictures, please." Read more

Bell shifts focus to boxing: Le'Veon Bell says he won't play in the NFL this season and is focused on his fighting career. He says his fight against Adrian Peterson is his "introduction." Read more

Sabres: Sabres still searching for a goalie with free agency approaching Read more

Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on a one-year, two-way contract Read more

Sabres sign winger Vinnie Hinostroza to one-year, $1.7 million contract Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's basketball to play Nov. 15 in South Dakota Read more

High schools: 46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star Classic to be held July 29 at Buffalo State Read more

Golf: Anthony Delisanti, other locals take on international field at 63rd Porter Cup Read more

Today in sports history: July 13

