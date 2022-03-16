[BN] Blitz: Resetting the Bills' needs before the official start of free agency

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 16, 2022

Jay Skurski: Resetting the Bills' needs list before the official start of free agency

Free agency hasn't "officially" started yet, but already so many moves have been made around the league. There have been some players leaving and either coming to or staying with the Bills.

But Brandon Beane wasn't really hiding anything when he said a few days after the season ended that the Bills wouldn't be "big spenders or anything like that."

That's life in a salary cap sport when you're up against the limit.

The Bills cut veterans Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams and A.J. Klein to clear up cap space. They also brought Mitch Morse back and Beane dipped his feet into the free agency pool by signing veteran guard Rodger Saffold and filling a hole in the middle of the defensive line.