[BN] Blitz: Resetting the Bills' needs before the official start of free agency

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 16, 2022
Jay Skurski: Resetting the Bills' needs list before the official start of free agency
Free agency hasn't "officially" started yet, but already so many moves have been made around the league. There have been some players leaving and either coming to or staying with the Bills.
But Brandon Beane wasn't really hiding anything when he said a few days after the season ended that the Bills wouldn't be "big spenders or anything like that."
That's life in a salary cap sport when you're up against the limit.
The Bills cut veterans Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams and A.J. Klein to clear up cap space. They also brought Mitch Morse back and Beane dipped his feet into the free agency pool by signing veteran guard Rodger Saffold and filling a hole in the middle of the defensive line.
What's left to come? Jay Skurski sized up Buffalo's needs as free agency begins officially Wednesday.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Wallace to the Steelers: According to multiple reports, cornerback Levi Wallace will sign a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It seems like a number the Bills could have matched, Jay Skurski wrote. Read more
Bills add McKissic: Former Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic is expected to sign with the Bills. McKissic will likely serve as a pass catcher in Buffalo's offense, which should see some new wrinkles under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Read more
A closer look at Tim Settle's deal: The Bills didn't have to break the bank to sign the defensive tackle. Here are the numbers. Read more
Bills promote Eric Washington: Defensive line coach Eric Washington has been promoted to senior defensive assistant/defensive line. Washington has been on the Bills' staff since the 2020 season. The Bills also added to their offensive coaching staff. Read more
Confusion in Cleveland: The Browns reportedly made a pitch to Deshaun Watson. How did Baker Mayfield react? Read more
Tyrod to the Giants: Former Bills QB Tyrod Taylor intends to sign a two-year, $17 million deal with the New York Giants. Read more
QB purgatory in Pittsburgh: From The Ringer: "In signing Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh is punting on any other veteran QB that may be available — and may be passing on a rookie signal-caller in the draft as well. Where does that leave the franchise?" Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Dylan Cozens relishes statement he made at end of Sabres' big win Read more
Sabres Notebook: Time to move past Heritage hype, prepare for road trip Read more
Colleges: Erik Brady: Paul Hoffman knows how Bona's Kyle Lofton feels after painful missed free throws Read more
High schools: St. Joe's basketball star Justin Glover commits to Daemen College Read more
Here are the remaining Section VI basketball teams set to play in state tournament Read more
Today in sports history: March 16
