[BN] Blitz: Report card: Undisciplined penalties, unwatchable offense lead to ugly grades in Bills' loss

Nov. 7, 2021
Report card: Undisciplined penalties, unwatchable offense lead to ugly grades in Bills' loss
Highlights from Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars:
Running game: F
The Bills simply cannot run the ball when quarterback Josh Allen turns around and hands it to a running backs. Devin Singletary rushed six times for 18 yards. Zack Moss was even worse, gaining 6 yards on three carries before being forced from the game with a concussion.
Passing game: F
Allen finished 31 of 47 for 264 yards and two interceptions – a passer rating of 62.7 that was his worst since a Week 14 loss to Baltimore in 2019. He was sacked four times for a total loss of 35 yards, and if it weren’t for his scrambling ability, that number would have been a lot higher.
Coaching: F
Let’s not sugarcoat things: This was easily the worst loss of Sean McDermott’s career as the Bills’ coach in the regular season. The team wasn’t ready to play – and that falls directly at the feet of the head coach. The Bills are an undisciplined football team at the moment – again, the head coach has to own that.
On the bright side ...
Run defense: A-
Star Lotulelei had four tackles, including one for a loss on Jacksonville’s second series. Jerry Hughes forced a fumble by Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde that was recovered by Levi Wallace, stopping a Jacksonville drive that looked destined for points.
