[BN] Blitz: Report card: Undisciplined penalties, unwatchable offense lead to ugly grades in Bills' loss

Nov. 7, 2021

Report card: Undisciplined penalties, unwatchable offense lead to ugly grades in Bills' loss

Highlights from Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Running game: F

The Bills simply cannot run the ball when quarterback Josh Allen turns around and hands it to a running backs. Devin Singletary rushed six times for 18 yards. Zack Moss was even worse, gaining 6 yards on three carries before being forced from the game with a concussion.

Passing game: F

Allen finished 31 of 47 for 264 yards and two interceptions – a passer rating of 62.7 that was his worst since a Week 14 loss to Baltimore in 2019. He was sacked four times for a total loss of 35 yards, and if it weren’t for his scrambling ability, that number would have been a lot higher.

Coaching: F