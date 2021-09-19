[BN] Blitz: Report card: Strong grades for Bills from top to bottom after a dominating performance

Jan. 24, 2021
Report card: Strong grades for Bills from top to bottom after a dominating performance
Jay Skurski weighed in with his grades on the Buffalo Bills' performance in a 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The running game received an A after running back Devin Singletary finished with 82 rushing yards and a 46-yard touchdown run, while Zack Moss added 26 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Quarterback Josh Allen carried the ball five times for 35 yards.
The run defense earned an A after limiting the Dolphins to 71 yards on the ground during the game and racking up multiple tackles for loss. Cornerback Dane Jackson also came up big on a fourth down stop in the second quarter.
The pass defense earned an A+ after registering six sacks and an interception. Second-year veteran A.J. Epenesa knocked Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game with a big hit on the Dolphins second series.

