[BN] Blitz Report Card: Straight As are in order after Bills trounce the Jets

Nov. 14, 2021

Report Card: Straight As are in order after Bills trounce the Jets

Highlights from Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 45-17 victory over the New York Jets ...

RUNNING GAME: A

What do you do when it becomes apparent simply handing the ball off to Devin Singletary and Zack Moss is not producing the desired outcome on the ground? Get others involved. The Bills did that Sunday, taking Matt Breida out of mothballs and involving the wide receivers on the ground more than they have in recent weeks. The results – 24 team carries for 139 yards and a whopping four rushing touchdowns – speaks to the success of that decision.

RUN DEFENSE: A

Same old story. The Bills once again dominated statistically, allowing the Jets to rush for just 70 yards on 22 carries. New York managed just one carry that gained more than 10 yards – a 15-yarder by Tevin Coleman. The Bills had five tackles for loss – two by A.J. Klein, and one each by Matt Milano and rookie defensive ends Boogie Basham and Greg Rousseau.

