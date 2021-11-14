[BN] Blitz Report Card: Straight As are in order after Bills trounce the Jets

Nov. 14, 2021
Report Card: Straight As are in order after Bills trounce the Jets
Highlights from Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 45-17 victory over the New York Jets ...
RUNNING GAME: A
What do you do when it becomes apparent simply handing the ball off to Devin Singletary and Zack Moss is not producing the desired outcome on the ground? Get others involved. The Bills did that Sunday, taking Matt Breida out of mothballs and involving the wide receivers on the ground more than they have in recent weeks. The results – 24 team carries for 139 yards and a whopping four rushing touchdowns – speaks to the success of that decision.
RUN DEFENSE: A
Same old story. The Bills once again dominated statistically, allowing the Jets to rush for just 70 yards on 22 carries. New York managed just one carry that gained more than 10 yards – a 15-yarder by Tevin Coleman. The Bills had five tackles for loss – two by A.J. Klein, and one each by Matt Milano and rookie defensive ends Boogie Basham and Greg Rousseau.
PASS DEFENSE: A+
Cue up the Oprah GIF: You get a takeaway, you get a takeaway, you get a takeaway! Every member of the Bills’ secondary took the ball away against the Jets, with Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson making interceptions and Micah Hyde forcing and recovering a fumble. That’s unheard of.
Jason Wolf: Bills' entire secondary records takeaways as defense continues to dominate: "The Bills’ defense has allowed just six points in the first quarter – total – through nine games this season," writes Jason Wolf. "They’ve allowed more than 23 points in a game just once, on the road against Tennessee in a matchup of the last two AFC title game runners-up. And while it’s a long way away, their consistent dominance is the biggest reason to believe the Bills might finally end a season by lifting the Lombardi Trophy." Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Bills ravaged Jets with play-action passes on first down: Josh Allen destroyed the New York Jets’ defense with first-down, play-action passes Sunday, completing 8 of 11 attempts for 228 yards, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Observations: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen make convincing statement in big win over Jets: The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback and No. 1 receiver would not be denied on an 80-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. It was a drive that was emblematic of the Bills' play in their dominant, 45-17 victory, writes Jay Skurski. Read more
