 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

[BN] Blitz report card: Special teams, coaching staff earn 'A' grades in Bills' win over Patriots

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Patriots

Buffalo Bills player Nyheim Hines is congratulated on his second touchdown return against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. 

Report card: Special teams, coaching staff earn 'A' grades in Bills' win over Patriots

Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots.

The running game received a C-, with Skurski noting that it "was a tough day for Devin Singletary."

The passing game got a B+. Getting Stefon Diggs involved early paid off for the Bills, Skurski writes.

Skurski gave special teams an A+, noting that "Nyheim Hines did something that’s never been done before in Bills history – returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game."

Coaching also earned an A+. "Sean McDermott has led his team through more adversity than any NFL team can be reasonably expected to face. He’s done so unwaveringly, and it resulted in a 13-3 record and a third consecutive AFC East championship," Skurski writes.

People are also reading…

Elsewhere, run defense got a C+, as did pass defense.

READ MORE

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Nyheim Hines turns on the jets, propelling Bills to emotional victory over Patriots: Buffalo finished the regular season 13-3 and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the postseason next weekend – exact date and time to be announced. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Looking ahead to playoffs, Bills have four issues that need fixing: "The Bills, despite being 13-3 and on a seven-game heater, need to clean up a ton of stuff to win three times in three weekends," O'Halloran writes. Read more

Hochul on Bills' stadium long-form deal: 'We are so close to being done': Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state, Erie County, team and league are “just dotting I’s” on a long-form deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. Read more

Three questions: Bills catch a playoff break if Tua Tagovailoa doesn't return: Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills finished the regular season 13-3 with a victory over New England. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News