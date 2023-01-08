[BN] Blitz report card: Special teams, coaching staff earn 'A' grades in Bills' win over Patriots

Report card: Special teams, coaching staff earn 'A' grades in Bills' win over Patriots

Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots.

The running game received a C-, with Skurski noting that it "was a tough day for Devin Singletary."

The passing game got a B+. Getting Stefon Diggs involved early paid off for the Bills, Skurski writes.

Skurski gave special teams an A+, noting that "Nyheim Hines did something that’s never been done before in Bills history – returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game."

Coaching also earned an A+. "Sean McDermott has led his team through more adversity than any NFL team can be reasonably expected to face. He’s done so unwaveringly, and it resulted in a 13-3 record and a third consecutive AFC East championship," Skurski writes.

Elsewhere, run defense got a C+, as did pass defense.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Nyheim Hines turns on the jets, propelling Bills to emotional victory over Patriots: Buffalo finished the regular season 13-3 and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the postseason next weekend – exact date and time to be announced. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Looking ahead to playoffs, Bills have four issues that need fixing: "The Bills, despite being 13-3 and on a seven-game heater, need to clean up a ton of stuff to win three times in three weekends," O'Halloran writes. Read more

Hochul on Bills' stadium long-form deal: 'We are so close to being done': Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state, Erie County, team and league are “just dotting I’s” on a long-form deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. Read more

Three questions: Bills catch a playoff break if Tua Tagovailoa doesn't return: Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills finished the regular season 13-3 with a victory over New England. Read more

