[BN] Blitz Report Card: Sean McDermott got schooled by his mentor in Bills' loss
[BN] Blitz Report Card: Sean McDermott got schooled by his mentor in Bills' loss

  • Updated
Jan. 24, 2021

Competitor to the end

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. 

Report Card: Sean McDermott got schooled by his mentor in Bills' loss

Jay Skurski weighed in with his grades for the Bills after their 38-24 AFC championship game loss to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Josh Allen and the passing game earned a D.

"When things go bad for Allen, they have a tendency to go REALLY bad," Skurski wrote.

Allen completed just 28-of-48 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked four times.

The running game earned a D, after Devin Singletary carried the ball just six times for 17 yards. Allen added 88 yards on seven carries and T.J. Yeldon gained 15 yards on three carries.

The run defense earned a C, allowing two rushing touchdowns and getting burned by Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman for 50 yards on a reverse. The passing defense earned an F after allowing Patrick Mahomes to pass for 325 yards and 3 TDs.

The special teams earned a C, and coaching earned an F.

"Bills coach Sean McDermott was absolutely schooled by his mentor, Andy Reid," Skurski wrote

