[BN] Blitz Report Card: Sean McDermott got schooled by his mentor in Bills' loss

Jan. 24, 2021
Report Card: Sean McDermott got schooled by his mentor in Bills' loss
Jay Skurski weighed in with his grades for the Bills after their 38-24 AFC championship game loss to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
Josh Allen and the passing game earned a D.
"When things go bad for Allen, they have a tendency to go REALLY bad," Skurski wrote.
Allen completed just 28-of-48 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked four times.
The running game earned a D, after Devin Singletary carried the ball just six times for 17 yards. Allen added 88 yards on seven carries and T.J. Yeldon gained 15 yards on three carries.
The run defense earned a C, allowing two rushing touchdowns and getting burned by Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman for 50 yards on a reverse. The passing defense earned an F after allowing Patrick Mahomes to pass for 325 yards and 3 TDs.
The special teams earned a C, and coaching earned an F.
"Bills coach Sean McDermott was absolutely schooled by his mentor, Andy Reid," Skurski wrote
MORE FROM THE GAME
Vic Carucci: Even after AFC title game loss, Bills’ future remains bright: "Here’s the good news for the Buffalo Bills. This was not a one-time thing. They’ll be back here again," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
10 observations: Conservative coaching, maddening defensive effort doom Bills in AFC championship loss: "The Chiefs took advantage of soft defense by the Bills and baffling decisions by McDermott to settle for field goals. That’s a losing recipe, and it resulted in the Bills’ season coming to a close with a 38-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
Analysis: Chiefs use their world-class speed to burn Bills with big plays: "The Buffalo Bills’ defense managed to keep the Kansas City Chiefs’ world-class speedsters in front of them Sunday night. It didn’t matter," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Gallery: See photos from News Staff Photographer James P. McCoy in Kansas City. See more
Watch now: Scott Kemper joined in Bills fever Sunday afternoon, when he posted an updated version of the video for "Shout." Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.