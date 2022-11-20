[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Running game on both sides of the ball keys Bills' much-needed win over Browns

Nov. 20, 2022

Report Card: Running game on both sides of the ball keys Bills' much-needed win over Browns

Jay Skurski weighed in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

The running game received an A, after Devin Singletary and James Cook rushed for 86 yards each, and Singletary added a touchdown on the ground.

The passing game received a C, after quarterback Josh Allen overcame a rough start to finish with 197 yards and a a touchdown on 18 completions.

The run defense and special teams each received an A, while the coaching earned a B, as coach Sean McDermott was praised for having the team ready to go after an unexpected trip to Detroit.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Devin Singletary, James Cook provide offense a needed boost in Bills' win over Browns: Singletary scored his third rushing touchdown in the past two games as part of an 18-carry, 86-yard game. Cook also rushed for 86 yards and needed just 11 carries to do it, an average of 7.8 yards per rush. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Mission 'Two Wins In Five Days' gets off to positive, needed start: The division is still there for the taking. The Bills, honestly, just need to stay out of their own way. Don’t commit turnovers. Keep the penalties in check. And be better in the red zone, writes Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

Three questions: Run defense helps Bills overcome colossal obstacle: They’re not firing on all cylinders, but that means nothing compared with the result. Give the entire Bills organization credit for getting the mission accomplished under extreme circumstances, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.