[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Run defense, passing attack get failing grades in Bills' loss to Jets

Nov. 6, 2022

Report Card: Run defense, passing attack get failing grades in Bills' loss to Jets

Buffalo News sports reporter Jay Skurski weighed in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 20-17 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday ...

The passing game received an F, after Josh Allen threw two interceptions and finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and a quarterback rating of 46.8 – his lowest in a single game since Week 4 of the 2019 season, when he had a 24.0 rating in a loss to New England.

The run defense also received an F. The Jets piled up 174 yards on 34 carries.

The running game received a B, led by Josh Allen's 86 yards and two touchdowns. The pass defense and special teams each received a C, and coaching received a D.

MORE FROM THE GAME

