[BN] Blitz: Report card: Passing game, defense earn easy 'A' grades in big Bills win over WFT

Sept. 26, 2021

Report card: Passing game, defense earn easy 'A' grades in big Bills win over Washington

Jay Skurski weighed in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The passing game earned an A+ after quarterback Josh Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns, two of which were nabbed by Emmanuel Sanders, his first touchdowns as a Bill. Allen also ran for a two-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The run defense and pass defense both earned an A after holding Washington to just 78 yards on the ground and 212 yards in the air. The defense also recovered a fumble and had two interceptions.

