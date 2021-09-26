 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Report card: Passing game, defense earn easy 'A' grades in big Bills win over WFT
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Report card: Passing game, defense earn easy 'A' grades in big Bills win over WFT

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Sept. 26, 2021

Bills Washington third

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) lets a pass go during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Mark Mulville / Buffalo News)

Report card: Passing game, defense earn easy 'A' grades in big Bills win over Washington

Jay Skurski weighed in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The passing game earned an A+ after quarterback Josh Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns, two of which were nabbed by Emmanuel Sanders, his first touchdowns as a Bill. Allen also ran for a two-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The run defense and pass defense both earned an A after holding Washington to just 78 yards on the ground and 212 yards in the air. The defense also recovered a fumble and had two interceptions.

READ MORE

MORE FROM THE GAME

Bills 43, WFT 21: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays: Josh Allen returned to MVP-caliber form, moving the Bills’ offense seemingly at will against Washington’s overmatched defense and had five touchdowns for the third time in his career. Read more

Observations: Grieving the loss of his grandmother, Brian Daboll's offense puts on inspired performance: “This one was for Brian Daboll,” offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said. “He puts a lot of love in faith in us, and we went out there and did this thing for him.” Read more

Takeaways are back for Bills' defense in stuffing Washington: The Buffalo Bills forced three turnovers Sunday, and the Washington Football Team finished with 290 yards of offense, unable to keep up with the Bills and sustain drives. Read more

Jason Wolf: 'He's our guy. He's our MVP.' Bills QB Josh Allen rediscovers elite form: Allen completed 32 of 43 pass attempts for 358 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score in the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 stomping of the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News