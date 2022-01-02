[BN] Blitz Report Card: How's this for a twist? Rushing attack leads Bills' grades in win over Falcons

Jan. 2, 2022
Report Card: How's this for a twist? Rushing attack leads Bills' grades in win over Falcons
Highlights from Jay Skurski's report card after the Bills defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 29-15 on Sunday in Highmark Stadium.
RUNNING GAME: A+
Well, would you look at that? The Bills can actually run the ball.
PASSING GAME: F
If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all, right? Well, we will anyway. It simply wasn’t Allen’s day as a passer, as he finished 11 of 26 for 120 yards and three interceptions.
COACHING: A
No complaints about any of the timeout usage, which is a good thing. McDermott also kept up his aggressive approach, which he showed last week against New England.
