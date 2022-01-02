 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz Report Card: How's this for a twist? Rushing attack leads Bills' grades in win over Falcons
  • Updated
Jan. 2, 2022

Bills Falcons third (copy)

Zack Moss and the Buffalo Bills piled up a season high in rushing yards during Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Highlights from Jay Skurski's report card after the Bills defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 29-15 on Sunday in Highmark Stadium.

RUNNING GAME: A+

Well, would you look at that? The Bills can actually run the ball.

PASSING GAME: F

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all, right? Well, we will anyway. It simply wasn’t Allen’s day as a passer, as he finished 11 of 26 for 120 yards and three interceptions.

COACHING: A

No complaints about any of the timeout usage, which is a good thing. McDermott also kept up his aggressive approach, which he showed last week against New England.

READ MORE

MORE FROM THE GAME

Quarter-by-quarter: Run game comes alive in Bills' victory: Here is a quarter-by-quarter look at the Bills' victory at Highmark Stadium. Read more

Bills are in the playoffs, and here's how the playoff picture looks: Here is a look at the AFC playoff picture. Read more

Q&A: Who to root for next week and who deserves big credit after Bills beat Falcons?: Here’s what we’re asking ourselves after the Bills’ win Sunday. Read more

Bills' Jordan Poyer on what led to Matt Ryan's costly taunting penalty: 'I'll keep that between the lines': Ryan, a 14-year NFL veteran, stood over Poyer and had a few choice words, drawing a flag on the Atlanta quarterback for taunting. Read more

Twitter reactions: Fans rejoice as Josh Allen and the Bills clinch NFL playoff spot: See what fans had to say as the Bills clinched a spot in the NFL postseason. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

