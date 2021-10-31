[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Defense once again easily passes test against Miami's woeful offense

Oct. 31, 2021
Report Card: Defense once again easily passes test against Miami's woeful offense
Highlights from Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins:
Passing game: B
The numbers look better on paper than they did in real time. Allen finished 29 of 42 for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns, good for a quarterback rating of 100.2 He had just 1 passing yard in the first quarter and finished the first half at 10 of 17 for 80 yards, as it took the offense quite a while to get settled.
Run defense: A-
Let’s get this out of the way first: The Dolphins absolutely stink running the ball. With that qualifier in mind, the Bills took care of business, bouncing back nicely after Derrick Henry had a big game for Tennessee in Week 6. The Bills held Miami to 68 team rushing yards on 23 carries – an average of just 3.0 yards per rush.
Running game: C-
What running game? Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for a whole bunch of nothing, with Singletary gaining 28 yards on seven carries and Moss gaining 19 yards on eight carries. Singletary had a 13-yard gain. Other than that, they were largely kept in check.
MORE FROM THE GAME
Josh Allen credits Phil Mickelson for Bills' second-half turnaround, victory against Dolphins: Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense showed up for less than a half against the worst defense in the NFL, in a frightful performance that was nevertheless enough to deliver a decisive 26-11 victory against the Dolphins. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen eventually burned Miami's blitzes: The Miami Dolphins’ defense made things difficult for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense in the first half. But Allen made them pay for their heavy blitzing tactics in the second half. Read more
Quarter by quarter: Beasley gets going in second half to key Bills' 26-11 victory: Don't miss Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Read more
Observations: Cole Beasley stepped up in second half when Bills needed him most: Those were definitely chants of “Beeeease” from the crowd at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, after the Buffalo Bills’ slot receiver provided just the spark the offense needed in a 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Read more
