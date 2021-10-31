[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Defense once again easily passes test against Miami's woeful offense

Oct. 31, 2021

Report Card: Defense once again easily passes test against Miami's woeful offense

Highlights from Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins:

Passing game: B

The numbers look better on paper than they did in real time. Allen finished 29 of 42 for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns, good for a quarterback rating of 100.2 He had just 1 passing yard in the first quarter and finished the first half at 10 of 17 for 80 yards, as it took the offense quite a while to get settled.

Run defense: A-

Let’s get this out of the way first: The Dolphins absolutely stink running the ball. With that qualifier in mind, the Bills took care of business, bouncing back nicely after Derrick Henry had a big game for Tennessee in Week 6. The Bills held Miami to 68 team rushing yards on 23 carries – an average of just 3.0 yards per rush.

Running game: C-