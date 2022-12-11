[BN] Blitz report card: Defense lifts sputtering offense in win over Jets

Report Card: Defense lifts sputtering offense in win over Jets

Buffalo News sports reporter Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 20-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

The running game received a C-, with Skurski noting that the "Bills ran for 102 yards as a team, just 1 yard more than their season low of 101 against Tennessee in Week 2."

The passing game got a D. The Buffalo News charted four drops against the Jets, and Skurski notes that Josh Allen "was out of sorts early."

The run defense earned an A after a solid performance against the Jets.

Pass defense got a B, special teams received a C+ and coaching got a C.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Greg Rousseau, Bills' defensive line puts in punishing performance in win over Jets: The message from Sean McDermott was been simple and consistent since Thanksgiving. With Von Miller down, it’s time for the Buffalo Bills’ young defensive ends to step up. Against the New York Jets on Sunday at rain-soaked Highmark Stadium, Greg Rousseau obliged. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Drawing penalty fun, but Dawson Knox's touchdown should force Bills to prioritize him more often: The Bills have reached 10 wins even though Knox has more than four catches just once (seven against Cleveland). If Sunday gets him going, the chances the AFC playoffs go through Orchard Park only increase, O'Halloran writes. Read more

Three questions: Jets prove again their defense is a bad matchup for Bills: Some big-picture analysis of the Bills’ 20-12, rain-soaked victory over the New York Jets. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Empty-backfield sets gave Bills' offense a little needed juice: The one schematic move that gave the Buffalo Bills’ offense a little bit of a jolt of energy was the no-huddle formation Sunday against the New York Jets, Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.