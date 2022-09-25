[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Defense hangs tough, but Bills come up a few plays short against Dolphins

Jan. 24, 2021

Report Card: Defense hangs tough, but Bills come up a few plays short against Dolphins

After a tough 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Jay Skurski shares his Week 3 grades for the Buffalo Bills.

The passing game received a B after Josh Allen threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but lost a fumble and was sacked four times. The running game received a C-

The run defense received an A- after limiting the Dolphins to 41 yards on the ground on 17 rushing attempts. The pass defense received an A-, as well

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Staggering run of injuries catches up to Bills in crushing loss to Dolphins: Playing under the relentless South Florida sun, players for both the Bills and Miami Dolphins were going down seemingly every other play during Miami’s 21-19 victory before a raucous crowd of 66,206. At one point in the third quarter, 10 Bills starters were out of the game. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Jaylen Waddle's big play was a 'first ever' in Bills' McDermott era: Mark Gaughan takes a look at the big plays that shaped the Dolphins’ 21-19 win, focusing on the plays on the field – not the injuries – and starting with a rare explosive play against the Buffalo defense. Read more

Even missing six starters, depleted Bills defense keeps Buffalo in game: Despite missing four defensive backs and two defensive tackles, and losing rookie cornerback Christian Benford early in the game, Buffalo’s defense held Miami to 212 yards on just 39 offensive snaps. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.