[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Defense, coaching shine in Bills' blowout win

Oct. 9, 2022

Report Card: Defense, coaching shine in Bills' blowout win

Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium are in …

Quarterback Josh Allen and the passing game received an A. Allen finished the game with 20 completions for 424 yards and four touchdown. Wide receivers "Gabe Davis (three catches, 171 yards, two touchdowns) and Khalil Shakir (three catches, 75 yards, one touchdown) were all basically unstoppable," wrote Skurski.

The run defense received an A+ after limiting Steelers running back Najee Harris (a former first-round draft pick) to 20 yards on 11 carries. The pass defense received an A, as well, as Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's 327 passing yards were inflated by garbage time.

Coaching also received an A. Skurski praised Sean McDermott and his coaching staff for getting the injury replacements for Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie, Tre’Davious White, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford ready to play.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Ryan O'Halloran: Only one thing to say after Bills rout Pittsburgh – bring on Kansas City: "Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling. Bring on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his consistent brilliance. Bring on the new group of receivers who have replaced Tyreek Hill. Bring on terrific run-stopping defensive lineman Chris Jones. And bring on the noise of Arrowhead Stadium and their fans," writes Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's Take No Prisoners Tour smashes Steelers: Allen’s 434 passing yards were second most in Bills history and a record for a non-overtime game. Drew Bledsoe passed for 463 in an overtime win at Minnesota in 2002. Allen’s 348 passing yards in the first half were tied for the second most in the first half by any quarterback since 1991. Read more

Observations: With Gabe Davis back, Bills' explosive offense returns in rout of Pittsburgh: "It’s amazing what a healthy Gabe Davis means to the Buffalo Bills’ offense," writes Jay Skurski. Davis played a huge part in what ended as a 38-3 win, catching three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Read more

