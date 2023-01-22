[BN] Blitz report card: Buffalo Bills' worst loss of the season equals worst grades of the season

Report Card: Buffalo Bills' worst loss of the season equals worst grades of the season

Jay Skurski grades the Buffalo Bills in their 27-10 season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The running game got an F, with Skurski noting that the "Bills attempted just 19 carries, producing 63 yards and one touchdown. Josh Allen was the leading rusher, but he managed just 26 yards on eight attempts as the Bengals did a great job of not letting the Bills’ quarterback get into space."

The passing game received a D. "The Bills need to seriously upgrade at wide receiver," Skurski writes.

The run defense and the pass defense both earned an F.

Special teams received a C-, and coaching got an F. "There is no other way to put this: Sean McDermott, Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier all got schooled," Skurski writes.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Defense completely no shows as Bills get bounced from playoffs by Bengals: The Buffalo Bills were not in the Cincinnati Bengals’ league Sunday. As painful as that is for Bills fans to read, it’s reality. The Bengals were the better team in every way, shape and form in their 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: The hard truth after playoff loss – Super Bowl further away for Bills than entering season: Teams truly capable of winning the Super Bowl don’t fail to exploit an opponent starting three fill-in offensive linemen. They don’t end the first quarter of a home playoff game with no first downs and 24 feet of offense. They don’t have a star receiver who spends the final moments brooding on the sideline and then dashing out of the stadium. And they don’t get gutted as a favorite," O'Halloran writes. Read more

Three questions: Bills' defensive front ends with whimper vs. banged up O-line: Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills' season ended Sunday in a 27-10 playoff loss to Cincinnati. Read more

