[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Buffalo Bills overcome plenty of shaky moments to advance to divisional round

Jan. 15, 2023

Report Card: Buffalo Bills overcome plenty of shaky moments to advance to divisional round

Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 34-31 wild-card victory over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium ...

The running game and passing game both earned a B- after and up and down game. The running game got off to a slow start, and though quarterback Josh Allen and running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook had a few clutch runs, Singletary, Cook and Allen finished with only 48, 39 and 20 yards, respectively.

In the passing game, Allen finished with 23 completions on 39 attempts for 352 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that led to a touchdown that gave the Dolphins a brief lead in the third quarter

The run defense and pass defense picked up the slack, earning an A and an A-, respectively, and limiting the Dolphins to 231 total yards.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Studying pays off as rookie Kaiir Elam makes key interception in Buffalo Bills' wild-card victory: Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam stepped into the lineup after an injury to Dane Jackson and made a couple of huge plays in the Bills’ 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Buffalo Bills good enough to beat Miami, but that won't cut it next week: "What the Bills put on video against the Dolphins won’t be good enough to win in the divisional round. Too many mistakes. Too many empty possessions. Too many missed tackles," writes Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Gabe Davis, Cole Beasley & Co. produce just enough to get Buffalo Bills over hump: The Buffalo Bills got just enough key plays from their complementary receiving weapons Sunday to survive an error-pocked offensive performance against the Miami Dolphins. Read more

