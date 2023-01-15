 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Buffalo Bills overcome plenty of shaky moments to advance to divisional round

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Jan. 15, 2023

Bills Dolphins fourth (copy)

It wasn't always pretty, but head coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills pulled out a playoff win Sunday against Miami. 

Report Card: Buffalo Bills overcome plenty of shaky moments to advance to divisional round

Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 34-31 wild-card victory over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium ...

The running game and passing game both earned a B- after and up and down game. The running game got off to a slow start, and though quarterback Josh Allen and running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook had a few clutch runs, Singletary, Cook and Allen finished with only 48, 39 and 20 yards, respectively.

In the passing game, Allen finished with 23 completions on 39 attempts for 352 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that led to a touchdown that gave the Dolphins a brief lead in the third quarter

People are also reading…

The run defense and pass defense picked up the slack, earning an A and an A-, respectively, and limiting the Dolphins to 231 total yards.

READ MORE

MORE FROM THE GAME

Observations: Studying pays off as rookie Kaiir Elam makes key interception in Buffalo Bills' wild-card victory: Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam stepped into the lineup after an injury to Dane Jackson and made a couple of huge plays in the Bills’ 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Buffalo Bills good enough to beat Miami, but that won't cut it next week: "What the Bills put on video against the Dolphins won’t be good enough to win in the divisional round. Too many mistakes. Too many empty possessions. Too many missed tackles," writes Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Gabe Davis, Cole Beasley & Co. produce just enough to get Buffalo Bills over hump: The Buffalo Bills got just enough key plays from their complementary receiving weapons Sunday to survive an error-pocked offensive performance against the Miami Dolphins. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Steelers' CPR sack celebration called 'classless' and 'out of touch'

Given the week the Bills and the NFL have had in the wake of Damar Hamlin's scary injury, a CPR sack celebration didn't seem like the classiest move. Especially by the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Hamlin's hometown, and in the stadium where Hamlin played his college football for Pitt. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News