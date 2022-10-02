[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Bills made the necessary adjustments to outlast Ravens in slug fight

Oct. 2, 2022

Report Card: Bills made the necessary adjustments to outlast Ravens in slug fight

Jay Skurski weighed in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 23-20 come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium ...

The running game received a C+. While the Bills did gain 125 yards on 25 carries, 70 of those yards came from Josh Allen. The offense's inability run the ball in tough spots is hampering the team on second downs. Allen also had the offense's only running touchdown.

The passing game received a C, as Allen was slow to get started through the air, but did finish with 19 completions for 236 yards and a touchdown.

The run defense received a B-, and the pass defense received an A-, as they made key stops on the ground and minimized the passing ability of Lamar Jackson, intercepting him twice.

The coaching received an A, with Sean McDermott's clock management on the game-winning drive, in particular, receiving praise from Skurski.

MORE FROM THE GAME

Ryan O'Halloran: Bad at beginning, Josh Allen shines late in winning duel against Lamar Jackson: Trailing by 17 points, Allen authored the biggest comeback of his pro career, helping the Bills score on four of their final five drives, running when he had to, showing patience when it was required and expertly managing clock and situation, writes Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Entire Bills defense rose up on Jordan Poyer's big INT: Safety Jordan Poyer was the playmaker with the critical interception. But multiple other Bills executed their assignments to perfection to lead to the big defensive stop. Read more

Three questions: Rating the Bills' victory, the QB showdown and the run defense: The Buffalo Bills' comeback victory has big long-term implications for the playoffs because Baltimore is a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the AFC, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more

Observations: Bills' defense pitches second-half shutout in come-from-behind win over Ravens: The Ravens were held without a point after Justin Tucker's field goal late in the second quarter, allowing the offense time to complete a huge, come-from-behind, 23-20 victory before a crowd of 70,494. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.