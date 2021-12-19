[BN] Blitz Report Card: Bills get the job done against Panthers with solid all-around effort

Dec. 19, 2021

Report Card: Bills get the job done against Panthers with solid all-around effort

Highlights from Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills following their 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers

RUNNING GAME: B

Devin Singletary had season highs in carries and yards, with 22 for 86, including a 16-yard touchdown that opened the scoring. If you throw out Josh Allen’s two kneeldowns, Singletary was the only player to have more than one rushing attempt.

“It feels good,” said Singletary, who is usually not the most illuminating quote. “I think we can build off of this.”

For a run game that has taken a whole bunch of criticism this season, it was indeed a step in the right direction.

PASSING GAME: B

Josh Allen finished 19 of 34 for 210 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Dawson Knox was a reliable target, catching four balls for 38 yards. Gabriel Davis was a stud, finishing with five catches for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns.