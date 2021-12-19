[BN] Blitz Report Card: Bills get the job done against Panthers with solid all-around effort

Dec. 19, 2021
Report Card: Bills get the job done against Panthers with solid all-around effort
Highlights from Jay Skurski's grades for the Buffalo Bills following their 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers
RUNNING GAME: B
Devin Singletary had season highs in carries and yards, with 22 for 86, including a 16-yard touchdown that opened the scoring. If you throw out Josh Allen’s two kneeldowns, Singletary was the only player to have more than one rushing attempt.
“It feels good,” said Singletary, who is usually not the most illuminating quote. “I think we can build off of this.”
For a run game that has taken a whole bunch of criticism this season, it was indeed a step in the right direction.
PASSING GAME: B
Josh Allen finished 19 of 34 for 210 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Dawson Knox was a reliable target, catching four balls for 38 yards. Gabriel Davis was a stud, finishing with five catches for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
PASS DEFENSE: A
Plenty of attention was paid to the four-man rush ahead of this game, with coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier in agreement that it needed to be better. Against the Panthers, it was. Efe Obada had a pair of sacks against his former team, part of a pass rush that produced four sacks (cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei had the others).
MORE FROM THE GAME
Jason Wolf: Can Bills win rematch with Patriots, run the table to repeat as AFC East champs?: “We all know who we have next week,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “It’s no secret. … Every game from here on out for us is a playoff game, and we’ve got to treat it as such.” Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Bills' offense adjusted against Panthers speed rushers: The Bills had to contend with Carolina’s best strength – its two elite speed rushers – with a shuffled offensive line thanks to the loss of left tackle Dion Dawkins, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Quarter by quarter: Offense finds its footing after slow start in 31-14 win over Panthers: Don't miss Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Read more
Observations: Gabriel Davis shows why calls for more playing time were justified in Bills' big win: With No. 2 wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders out because of a knee injury against the Carolina Panthers, Davis stepped into the starting lineup and came through in a big way during a 31-14 win at Highmark Stadium. Read more
