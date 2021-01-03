[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Bills earn straight 'As' after embarrassing Dolphins

Jan. 3, 2021
Report Card: Bills earn straight 'As' after embarrassing Dolphins
The jump Josh Allen has made from his second to third professional season has been nothing short of remarkable, writes Jay Skurski.
Allen and the Buffalo Bills passing game earned an A after shredding the Dolphin's defense for 388 yards (Allen passed for 224 yards, Matt Barkley for 164) and four touchdowns.
Gabriel Davis led Bills receivers with 107 yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah Mckenzie caught 6 passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Stefon Diggs finished with seven catches for 76 yards, and John Brown finished with 72 yards and a touchdown in his return from injury.
The running game earned an A-, after rookie Antonio Williams, called up from the practice squad, finished with 12 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns. The run defense was given an A- after limiting the Dolphins to 70 yards on the ground.
The pass defense, special teams and coaching each earned an A.
