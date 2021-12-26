 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz Report Card: Bills dominate through the air – offensively and defensively – in decisive win
  Dec. 26, 2021
  • 0
Dec. 26, 2021

Buffalo Bills 33, New England Patriots 21 (copy)

Bills safety Micah Hyde had a pair of interceptions against the Patriots during Sunday's win.

Highlights from Jay Skurski's report card for the Buffalo Bills after their 33-21 win over the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium on Sunday...

RUNNING GAME: B

Quarterback Josh Allen was the Bills’ leading rusher, gaining 64 yards on 12 carries. As we’ve written before, that’s less than ideal, but in a game of this magnitude, so what? Allen did what he had to do.

PASSING GAME: A+

Allen is a baller. That’s the big takeaway from Sunday’s performance. With a makeshift offensive line and without two of his top four receivers, Allen went 30 of 47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns against the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL – in their house.

PASS DEFENSE: A

The Bills set the tone early, with safety Micah Hyde coming on a blitz and rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau registering a pass defensed on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ first throw. Jones looked every bit like a rookie in going 14 of 32 for just 145 yards and two interceptions – a rating of just 31.4 that is by far the lowest of his 15-game career. 

READ MORE

MORE FROM THE GAME

Jason Wolf: Bills take control of AFC East with season-defining victory at New England: Josh Allen passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns, led the team with 64 rushing yards and wasn’t sacked, despite playing without two of his top receivers and behind an offensive line decimated by illness and injuries. Read more

Observations: Josh Allen loudly states his MVP case in leading Bills over Patriots: There might be players in the NFL who are having better statistical seasons than Josh Allen. Very few, however, are more valuable to their team than the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback is to his. Allen demonstrated that time and time again Sunday, authoring a strong case for why he should be the NFL MVP this season in leading the Bills to a crucial, 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Brian Daboll's trust in Josh Allen pays off: We found out again late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium exactly how much confidence Brian Daboll has in Josh Allen. Supreme confidence. Read more

Quarter by quarter: Strong start on defense, Allen's 100th TD mark 33-21 win over Pats: Don't miss Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

