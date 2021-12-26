[BN] Blitz Report Card: Bills dominate through the air – offensively and defensively – in decisive win

Dec. 26, 2021
Report Card: Bills dominate through the air – offensively and defensively – in decisive win
Highlights from Jay Skurski's report card for the Buffalo Bills after their 33-21 win over the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium on Sunday...
RUNNING GAME: B
Quarterback Josh Allen was the Bills’ leading rusher, gaining 64 yards on 12 carries. As we’ve written before, that’s less than ideal, but in a game of this magnitude, so what? Allen did what he had to do.
PASSING GAME: A+
Allen is a baller. That’s the big takeaway from Sunday’s performance. With a makeshift offensive line and without two of his top four receivers, Allen went 30 of 47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns against the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL – in their house.
PASS DEFENSE: A
The Bills set the tone early, with safety Micah Hyde coming on a blitz and rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau registering a pass defensed on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ first throw. Jones looked every bit like a rookie in going 14 of 32 for just 145 yards and two interceptions – a rating of just 31.4 that is by far the lowest of his 15-game career.
