[BN] Blitz Report Card: Bills dominate through the air – offensively and defensively – in decisive win

Jason Wolf: Bills take control of AFC East with season-defining victory at New England: Josh Allen passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns, led the team with 64 rushing yards and wasn’t sacked, despite playing without two of his top receivers and behind an offensive line decimated by illness and injuries. Read more

Observations: Josh Allen loudly states his MVP case in leading Bills over Patriots: There might be players in the NFL who are having better statistical seasons than Josh Allen. Very few, however, are more valuable to their team than the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback is to his. Allen demonstrated that time and time again Sunday, authoring a strong case for why he should be the NFL MVP this season in leading the Bills to a crucial, 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Read more