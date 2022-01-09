[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Bills' defense ends the regular season on a high note in win over Jets

Jan. 9, 2022

Report Card: Bills' defense ends the regular season on a high note in win over Jets

Highlights from Jay Skurski's report card for the Buffalo Bills after their 27-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Highmark Stadium ...

RUNNING GAME: A+

The roll continues. The rushing attack ended the season with a bang, piling up 170 team yards on 33 attempts. Devin Singletary led the way with 88 yards on 19 carries.

RUN DEFENSE: A

Harrison Phillips and Taron Johnson combined to stuff Jets running back Michael Carter for a loss of 1 yard on New York’s first offensive play, setting the tone for the day. The Jets managed just 48 yards on 17 carries.

PASS DEFENSE: A+