[BN] Blitz: Report Card: Bills' defense ends the regular season on a high note in win over Jets

Jan. 9, 2022
Report Card: Bills' defense ends the regular season on a high note in win over Jets
Highlights from Jay Skurski's report card for the Buffalo Bills after their 27-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Highmark Stadium ...
RUNNING GAME: A+
The roll continues. The rushing attack ended the season with a bang, piling up 170 team yards on 33 attempts. Devin Singletary led the way with 88 yards on 19 carries.
RUN DEFENSE: A
Harrison Phillips and Taron Johnson combined to stuff Jets running back Michael Carter for a loss of 1 yard on New York’s first offensive play, setting the tone for the day. The Jets managed just 48 yards on 17 carries.
PASS DEFENSE: A+
Poor Zach Wilson. The Jets’ rookie was under siege basically all game, getting sacked eight times for a loss of 79 yards. New York finished with 5 net passing yards. It’s hard to single out anyone on the Bills’ defensive line, because it seemed as though they all lived in the Jets’ backfield, but third-year defensive tackle Ed Oliver had a team-leading three quarterback hits as part of 1.5 sacks.
MORE FROM THE GAME
Observations: Bills clinch second straight AFC East title behind dominant defensive effort: The Buffalo Bills sacked New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson nine times in the 27-10 victory. The defense picked up an offense that struggled for most of the game after a quick start. Read more
Q&A: Did the Bills catch a break with their AFC playoff seeding?: The bottom line is, if you’re good enough to get to the Super Bowl, you take on all comers and beat whoever is in your path, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Quarter by quarter: Bills use fast start, smothering defense to capture AFC East: Don't miss Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' AFC East-clinching victory over the New York Jets. Read more
