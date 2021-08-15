[BN] Blitz: Renovating Highmark Stadium is 'not realistic.' Here's why

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 15, 2021
Pegula executives: Renovating Highmark Stadium for Bills is 'just not realistic'
Late Friday night, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive confirmed that Bills ownership will not seek a deal totally financed with public money.
"This will ultimately be some form of a public/private partnership," said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of PSE.
Highmark Stadium is on life support. Its days are numbered.
The Buffalo News was given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour by top-level officials from the Bills and PSE, their parent company, to show exactly why renovations on the nearly 50-year-old facility are – as one official said – "not realistic."
On the tour, in the lone service tunnel from the parking lot to the field, a dripping leak from overhead came as a light drizzle fell outside Friday.
It was a perfect metaphor for the Orchard Park stadium, which is drip-dripping to the end of its useful life, according to Bills and PSE executives.
In addition to the tour, The Buffalo News obtained a 247-page report, titled “Highmark Stadium Condition Study 2020," which identified and cataloged structural, architectural, mechanical and site deficiencies.
Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf take us inside the stadium with this in-depth story on what's next for the Bills and their stadium.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Roster projection: Friday night's win in Detroit left the Bills with two more preseason games before the real games begin. The shortened schedule means Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have less game time to evaluate the players on the fringe. Who has made a good impression so far in camp? Jay Skurski projects the 53-man roster with one preseason game behind us. Read more
'A pillow on your head': They're called Guardian Caps, a soft-shell helmet cover designed to reduce impact. “I like it. I think it's beneficial,” Justin Zimmer said. “I mean, I wish I could go back a couple years and just wear my whole career, just maybe help out long term. Who knows?” Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the technology and how the players are receiving the headwear. Read more
Friday night coverage: Miss Jay Skurski's observations from Detroit? Here's what stood out during the 16-15 win inside Ford Field. Read more
Greg Rousseau got off to a great start in his first NFL preseason game, which ended a long drought of not playing in game action for the rookie. Read more
Photos: Here's a look at Highmark Stadium's growing list of issues. View photos
Lions running back met some people in the huddle: Detroit's Craig Reynolds said he was being asked what his name was in the huddle Friday night. It was a whirlwind few days for Reynolds, who is now with his third NFL team. Read more
Is the player empowerment era here? According to The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer, not quite. "The NFL player empowerment era is not upon us. Some players seem to want it to be, and it could be on the horizon. But what we witnessed with a few elite quarterbacks was not a shift. It was an introduction, a warning of the possibility of a shift." Read more
