[BN] Blitz: Renovating Highmark Stadium is 'not realistic.' Here's why

Greg Rousseau got off to a great start in his first NFL preseason game, which ended a long drought of not playing in game action for the rookie. Read more

Photos: Here's a look at Highmark Stadium's growing list of issues. View photos

Lions running back met some people in the huddle: Detroit's Craig Reynolds said he was being asked what his name was in the huddle Friday night. It was a whirlwind few days for Reynolds, who is now with his third NFL team. Read more