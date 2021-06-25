[BN] Blitz: Remember Isaiah Hodgins? Allow him to reintroduce himself

BY JEFF NEIBURG
With injury behind him, Isaiah Hodgins ready to reintroduce himself to Bills Mafia
Isaiah Hodgins is both a rookie and a second-year player. It's quite the dynamic.
On one hand, the 2020 sixth round pick got to be around and watch the likes of Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley – talented veterans with years of experience – go about their business last season while having access to the meeting and film rooms and NFL coaching.
On the other hand, the strong rookie camp he had last year seems so long ago. And the injury that kept him out all of last season has him trying to make a roster spot like any other first-year player.
That task is especially more difficult at Hodgins' position. The Bills are, as Jay Skurski wrote, "loaded at receiver." There are definitely four and probably five guys ahead of Hodgins on the depth chart.
"I definitely have that mentality this year that I have to go out there and earn my spot," Hodgins said.
Jay Skurski has more.
Sabres: Memories of Rene Robert: Reactions to the death of the 'Connection' right winger Read more
