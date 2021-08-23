[BN] Blitz: Reggie Gilliam's versatility was on display Saturday

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 23, 2021
Reggie Gilliam's versatility on display in Bills' win over Bears
Reggie Gilliam isn't interested in labeling himself by position.
He calls himself an "athlete." And his ability to do it all was on display Saturday afternoon in Chicago, where Gilliam scored a pair of touchdowns – each coming on 1-yard runs in the first half.
The running back/fullback/tight end rushed eight times for 24 yards and had a big block that sprung running back Zack Moss early in the second quarter.
Gilliam played both fullback and tailback. Last year, as a rookie, he spent his time at tight end and on special teams.
“Coach always just says be ready to adjust and adapt,” Gilliam said. “That's what I did today.”
We had Gilliam making the team in our most recent 53-man roster projection last week. Saturday should have helped him in that regard.
Here's more on Gilliam's versatility Saturday.
