[BN] Blitz: Reggie Gilliam's versatility was on display Saturday

Sunday observations: The Bills were back on the field Sunday for a light walkthrough practice following their Saturday game. Sean McDermott had an update on injuries. The most worrisome injury belongs to Harrison Phillips, who went down with a knee injury in the first quarter. Here's what Sean McDermott had to say about Phillips and others, including Stefon Diggs. Read more

Option concept could boost Buffalo's offense: No, Josh Allen wasn't on the field for the second consecutive preseason game, but the Bills' offense, led by Mitchell Trubisky, was dominant in the first half Saturday. Brian Daboll loaded him up with option routes, during which the receiver has the “option” to sit in a hole in the zone or to break one way or the other based on the leverage of man-to-man defense. Our QB guru Jim Kubiak broke down the quarterback play from Saturday and has a lot more about those option routes. Read more