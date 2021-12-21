[BN] Blitz: Red-zone offense looking up, but here come the Pats

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 21, 2021
Analysis: Bills' red-zone offense looking up, but here come the Patriots
The story of the 2021 Buffalo Bills on offense has been the team's inability to capitalize in the red zone.
But the Bills have quietly had an above-average season in the red zone, despite how infuriating their inconsistency has been to fans. It has cost them in the win column a few times.
After scoring touchdowns in 4 of 5 trips Sunday, the Bills moved up to 11th in the league, converting 60.6% of their trips into touchdowns.
The red zone could be the difference again Sunday when the Bills head to Massachusetts for a pivotal AFC East showdown with the Patriots, who rank No. 2 in the NFL in red-zone defense, holding foes to 46% success.
It was only two weeks ago that New England's dominance in that area was on display for the Bills and their fans inside Highmark Stadium.
Here's Mark Gaughan's latest, on the red-zone matchup Sunday.
Analyzing Allen: It certainly wasn't his best game, but Josh Allen did enough for the Bills to win. In a game like Sunday, with him coming back from an injury, that's all that mattered. Here's Jim Kubiak's weekly dive into the offense. Read more
Day-after observations: The Bills now have four players on the virus/reserve list. A.J. Epenesa was added to the list Monday evening and joined Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano and Tyrel Dodson on the list. In other day-after news, Sean McDermott clarified his Bill Belichick comments and Brian Daboll doesn't mind the quick turnaround. Read more
Hochul gives it a go: New York is willing to accept a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park if this remains the team's preference, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday morning. It's the first time she has indicated the state will go along with the team's view that a new facility in Orchard Park makes the most sense. Read more
How to prepare for winter's 'rough ride'? The NFL has some answers: What's next in the pandemic? Tim O'Shei looked to the NFL for a possible path. "In a move that can be construed as a small but significant step toward learning to live with the virus — and a nod to what scientists and doctors have learned about the virulence of Covid — the NFL set up rules that may return some fully vaccinated athletes back to active status even as soon as a day after testing positive." What does it mean for the rest of us? Read more
Basham outsnaps Greg Rousseau: Boogie Basham was on the field for 36 snaps Sunday. Greg Rousseau, meanwhile, took 33 snaps. Here are some takeaways from the snap counts, the quote of the game, stat of the game and more. Read more
Bills need to get healthy in a hurry up front: Sunday brought the sixth different combination of players on the Bills' offensive line. The Bills will really need Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano back as quickly as possible. It's "all hands on deck" Sunday, Jay Skurski wrote. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: The Bills didn't have one of the network's top teams calling their game Sunday and it showed. Jonathan Vilma was decent, Alan Pergament thought, but there "wasn’t much to love about Kenny Albert’s performance." Read more
Asymptomatic positives: The first day of "targeted testing" resulted in several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players testing positive for Covid-19. Read more
Anyone's game? From The Ringer: "Without many favorites to speak of — or at least favorites worthy of trust — no teams seem preordained to win the Super Bowl. That makes predictions hard. But it may also make the reality that much more exciting." Read more
Sabres: Covid-19 cases among opponents wipe out Sabres' schedule until after Christmas Read more
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin still holding out hope NHLers will go to Olympics Read more
Colleges: Covid-19 issues cancel St. Bonaventure, UB men's basketball games Read more
High schools: Boys basketball polls: Canisius, Health Sciences tied atop large schools; Timon unanimous No. 1 among smalls Read more
Timon, St. Francis hockey teams aim to bring awareness to suicide prevention Read more
