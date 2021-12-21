 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Red-zone offense looking up, but here come the Pats
Dec. 21, 2021

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 21, 2021

Devin Singletary

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) has a wide-open lane against the Carolina Panthers defense during the third quarter Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Analysis: Bills' red-zone offense looking up, but here come the Patriots

The story of the 2021 Buffalo Bills on offense has been the team's inability to capitalize in the red zone. 

But the Bills have quietly had an above-average season in the red zone, despite how infuriating their inconsistency has been to fans. It has cost them in the win column a few times.

After scoring touchdowns in 4 of 5 trips Sunday, the Bills moved up to 11th in the league, converting 60.6% of their trips into touchdowns. 

The red zone could be the difference again Sunday when the Bills head to Massachusetts for a pivotal AFC East showdown with the Patriots, who rank No. 2 in the NFL in red-zone defense, holding foes to 46% success.

It was only two weeks ago that New England's dominance in that area was on display for the Bills and their fans inside Highmark Stadium.

Here's Mark Gaughan's latest, on the red-zone matchup Sunday.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Analyzing Allen: It certainly wasn't his best game, but Josh Allen did enough for the Bills to win. In a game like Sunday, with him coming back from an injury, that's all that mattered. Here's Jim Kubiak's weekly dive into the offense. Read more

Day-after observations: The Bills now have four players on the virus/reserve list. A.J. Epenesa was added to the list Monday evening and joined Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano and Tyrel Dodson on the list. In other day-after news, Sean McDermott clarified his Bill Belichick comments and Brian Daboll doesn't mind the quick turnaround. Read more

Hochul gives it a go: New York is willing to accept a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park if this remains the team's preference, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday morning. It's the first time she has indicated the state will go along with the team's view that a new facility in Orchard Park makes the most sense. Read more

How to prepare for winter's 'rough ride'? The NFL has some answers: What's next in the pandemic? Tim O'Shei looked to the NFL for a possible path. "In a move that can be construed as a small but significant step toward learning to live with the virus — and a nod to what scientists and doctors have learned about the virulence of Covid — the NFL set up rules that may return some fully vaccinated athletes back to active status even as soon as a day after testing positive." What does it mean for the rest of us? Read more

Basham outsnaps Greg Rousseau: Boogie Basham was on the field for 36 snaps Sunday. Greg Rousseau, meanwhile, took 33 snaps. Here are some takeaways from the snap counts, the quote of the game, stat of the game and more. Read more

Bills need to get healthy in a hurry up front: Sunday brought the sixth different combination of players on the Bills' offensive line. The Bills will really need Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano back as quickly as possible. It's "all hands on deck" Sunday, Jay Skurski wrote. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: The Bills didn't have one of the network's top teams calling their game Sunday and it showed. Jonathan Vilma was decent, Alan Pergament thought, but there "wasn’t much to love about Kenny Albert’s performance." Read more

Asymptomatic positives: The first day of "targeted testing" resulted in several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players testing positive for Covid-19. Read more

Anyone's game? From The Ringer: "Without many favorites to speak of — or at least favorites worthy of trust — no teams seem preordained to win the Super Bowl. That makes predictions hard. But it may also make the reality that much more exciting." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Covid-19 cases among opponents wipe out Sabres' schedule until after Christmas Read more

Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin still holding out hope NHLers will go to Olympics Read more

Colleges: Covid-19 issues cancel St. Bonaventure, UB men's basketball games Read more

High schools: Boys basketball polls: Canisius, Health Sciences tied atop large schools; Timon unanimous No. 1 among smalls Read more

Timon, St. Francis hockey teams aim to bring awareness to suicide prevention Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 21

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

