[BN] Blitz: Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 10, 2022

Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release

The Bills released Quinton Spain in October 2020. At the time, Brandon Beane said the Bills wanted to give him a chance to start elsewhere.

Wednesday, during his Super Bowl week media availability, Spain opened up about his departure. Maybe it wasn't quite as simple as Beane made it seem.

Spain said he and Sean McDermott did not see eye to eye. But he took it further, saying the Bills were trying to "mess up my career."

Spain started 16 games for the Bills during the 2019 season, leading to a three-year contract extension worth up to $15 million. Spain then started the first two games in 2020 before the Bills benched him in favor of Brian Winters.