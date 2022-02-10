 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release
[BN] Blitz: Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release

  Feb. 10, 2022
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 10, 2022

Former Bills guard Quinton Spain (67) was released just seven months after signing a three-year contract extension.

Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release

The Bills released Quinton Spain in October 2020. At the time, Brandon Beane said the Bills wanted to give him a chance to start elsewhere.

Wednesday, during his Super Bowl week media availability, Spain opened up about his departure. Maybe it wasn't quite as simple as Beane made it seem.

Spain said he and Sean McDermott did not see eye to eye. But he took it further, saying the Bills were trying to "mess up my career."

Spain started 16 games for the Bills during the 2019 season, leading to a three-year contract extension worth up to $15 million. Spain then started the first two games in 2020 before the Bills benched him in favor of Brian Winters.

“At the end of the day, I'm feeling like, ‘why would you pay me that offseason, and then bench me because we didn't have a preseason and you wanted to figure something out?"

Now, Spain is playing for a Super Bowl this weekend.

Jay Skurski has the story.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Roger Goodell on Bills' stadium negotiations: Goodell complimented New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on her leadership and said he’s “encouraged by the progress that’s being made” in the Buffalo Bills’ negotiations with the state to finance a new stadium. Read more

Bills replace Farwell quickly: The Bills promoted assistant special teams coach Matthew Smiley to the coordinator job just two hours after news broke that Heath Farwell was leaving. Read more

The original Cincinnati Bengal traces roots back to UB: The first player in Cincinnati Bengals history, John Stofa, played quarterback for the University at Buffalo in the early 1960s. Erik Brady has Stofa's story "of passing and of perseverance." Read more

Why no dome? “So much of football is the physical part and overcoming not only your opponent, but even the elements,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told The News when asked whether Buffalo’s winter weather adds to the game-day theatrics. “And it’s a perfect setting for NFL football, definitely.” Why no dome? Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf explain. Read more

Jim McNally gets another crack: McNally, 78, retired as a full-time NFL offensive line coach after serving a four-year stint with the Bills from 2004 to 2007. He's been consulting with the Bengals since 2012. The Buffalo native will be in Los Angeles this weekend. Read more

NFL takes over investigation: From the Associated Press: "The NFL moved quickly Wednesday to take over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, saying the league, not the team, will hire an investigator to lead the probe." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres goalie Craig Anderson staying in the moment but the future is interesting Read more

Sabres Notebook: Casey Mittelstadt is again traveling on Recovery Road Read more

Colleges: Dyaisha Fair's 38 points leads UB women's basketball past Eastern Michigan, 93-68 Read more

High schools: St. Mary's senior Shay Ciezki scores 2,000th point, approaches Monsignor Martin records Read more

Canisius swimming wins its 20th consecutive Monsignor Martin title Read more

Baseball: BPO, Star Wars Night return for first time since 2019 as Bisons unveil promotions Read more

Today in sports history: Feb. 10

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

