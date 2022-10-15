[BN] Blitz: Quietly, Bills center Mitch Morse grows personally and as a football player

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 15, 2022

Quietly, Bills center Mitch Morse grows personally and as a football player

Mitch Morse reached a milestone during Sunday's game vs. Pittsburgh. The center started in his 100th NFL regular season game. He's started every single game he's played in.

Of those 100 starts, 49 were with the Kansas City Chiefs, and 51 of them have been with the Bills.

This week, Morse returns to the city and team he was drafted by in the second round in 2015. He has snapped the football to Patrick Mahomes, and now he's snapping it to Josh Allen. The perspective he has on this growing rivalry is unlike many others in either organization.

Buffalo, Morse said, has “turned into home, and I’ll always be a Buffalo Bill. And that's pretty fun.”

Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on Morse, who "quietly, and avoiding the spotlight where he can, has grown. On and off the field. At home as a dad and in the locker room as a leader."

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills stadium deal won't be done for months: From Sandra Tan: "The deadline to complete a $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium deal – originally extended to this month – is being extended once again, this time until around December." Read more

Injury outlook brightens considerably: Good news for the Bills ahead of tomorrow's showdown: Despite the lengthy injury report this week, only wide receiver Jake Kumerow was ruled out of Sunday's game in Kansas City. Read more

View from Vegas: From our gambling guru Marc Lawrence: "Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a 28-9-1 record against the spread as an underdog when coming off consecutive wins, including 4-0-1 against the spread at home." Here are the trends that point to the Chiefs being the team to bet. Read more

Bills-Chiefs is the main course Sunday, but there are lots of appetizers: Bills fans will want to watch the CBS pregame show at noon, even though the game isn't until 4:25. There will be an EyeVision segment on Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. Phil Simms also sits down for an interview with Brian Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator. And there's more. Read more

How the Bills plan to stop KC in the red zone: It's become really hard to stop the Chiefs when they get near the end zone. Kansas City leads the NFL in scoring inside the red zone, with 18 touchdowns and four field goals in 23 trips inside the 20, also the most in the league. The Chiefs do a lot of their damage with creativity. How are the Bills preparing for the trickery? Read more

The game plans that will decide Bills-Chiefs: From The Ringer: "The game of the year is here. Kansas City and Buffalo have electric quarterbacks, incredible offenses, and capable defenses. Who has the upper hand in a game that could go a long way in determining who wins the AFC?" Read more

The NFL is a ticking time bomb. Congress could set it off: From NBC: "ESPN just reported juicy claims about anger among NFL owners. With Congress already investigating the NFL, league infighting could get very interesting." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Eric Comrie's debut among Sabres storylines to watch entering Game 2 Read more

UB football: How UB football's Tyler Doty maximized time – and time off – to earn a starting spot Read more

UB football game day: Bulls at Massachusetts Read more

High schools: Bennett football forced to forfeit six games; teachers federation calls for investigation Read more

High school notes: NT girls, Lewiston-Porter boys win Niagara Frontier League soccer titles Read more

Clarence's Julia Laspro moves to Section VI girls tennis semifinals, aims to repeat Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 15

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.