[BN] Blitz: Questionable coaching calls, offensive failures lead to ugly grades in Bills' opening loss

Bills-Steelers Report Card: Questionable coaching calls, offensive failures lead to ugly grades in Bills' opening loss

This was not the start any member of Bills Mafia had in mind for quarterback Josh Allen. He looked rattled from the start against a relentless Pittsburgh pass rush. Call it pressing, call it first-game nerves, call it whatever you want – Allen just wasn’t good enough. The offensive line did him no favors, consistently allowing too much pressure. Allen was sacked three times and hit eight, while offensive linemen were flagged six times for holding, five of which were accepted. The big-play element was sorely lacking. Buffalo had just one completion of more than 16 yards – a 37-yarder to Gabriel Davis in the second quarter. Davis later added a nice 3-yard touchdown catch, but those were his only two catches of the game. Running back Devin Singletary was a non-factor, with just three catches for 8 yards. No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs got plenty of looks with a game-high 14 targets, but the Steelers can live with his production on them -- nine catches for 69 yards. Slot receiver Cole Beasley was also busy, catching eight passes on 13 targets for 60 yards. Diggs' long catch went for just 13 yards, while Beasley's was 12. About the only good thing that can be said about the passing game is that Allen wasn’t intercepted.