[BN] Blitz: Q&A with OL coach Bobby Johnson

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 14, 2021

Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson discusses Spencer Brown, Cody Ford, Dion Dawkins, depth and more

Bills fans probably weren't too sure what to expect out of Spencer Brown after Buffalo drafted him in the third round of the draft.

The 6-foot-8, 311-pound offensive lineman sat out the 2020 season during the pandemic, and Northern Iowa football doesn't play a lot of nationally televised games.

At least on film, it was clear pretty quickly that the Bills were onto something with the big man. Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson used a go-to football phrase when he said Brown "jumped off the tape" during preseason.

He's started the last two games after playing in some mop-up duty during the previous games. He's already one of the best linemen on the team.

Brown has the Bills' best run blocking grade of any offensive lineman to receive regular playing time this season according to Pro Football Focus.