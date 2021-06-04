[BN] Blitz: Q&A: Mitchell Trubisky goes in depth

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 4, 2021
Q&A: Mitchell Trubisky goes in depth on why he decided to sign with the Bills
Mitchell Trubisky signing with the Bills became a somewhat shocking signing in an offseason for the Bills that didn't come with much shock.
Why would he want to come to Buffalo, where MVP candidate Josh Allen has seized the reins of a franchise ready to win? How can you prove to the league you can still play if you're not going to play?
Trubisky has not spoken to the media about his decision to sign with the Bills since joining the team in March. That changed Thursday, when he did a video interview with The Buffalo News.
So ... why Buffalo? Sean McDermott would like part of his answer:
"They've got a great culture around here," Trubisky said. "It definitely wasn't what I was expecting, but I think it will be a great part of my journey. I'm just excited to be here and be a part of this team."
Here's Trubisky's conversation with The News, which has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
