[BN] Blitz: Q&A: Josh Allen opens up on the 'pain' he's feeling

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 13, 2022

Q & A: Bills' Josh Allen opens up on the 'pain' he's feeling – and why he's optimistic about the future

Josh Allen has had a few escape hatches, including last week, when he played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This week in Los Angeles, the Buffalo quarterback has been busy building his fanbase beyond Buffalo.

On Saturday, Allen appeared at a military appreciation event and conducted a Q&A session and autograph signing for military members and their families. He's also made the media rounds as part of the frenzy that is Super Bowl week.

Those come with the gentle reminder that Allen and the Bills aren't playing this weekend. In a perfect world, his go-ahead touchdown to Gabriel Davis held up, and the Bills knocked off the Bengals a week later.