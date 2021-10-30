[BN] Blitz: Q&A: Get to know Ike Boettger, farmer turned lineman

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Q&A: Bills guard Ike Boettger loves the corn-fed connection

Like a lot of other kids in Iowa, Ike Boettger grew up working on a farm. Both of his grandfathers are farmers, and his neighbor was a farmer.

In the summers, Boettger, a 27-year-old lineman for the Bills, would bail hay. It was hot and Boettger said it would make him itchy. But he loved any work that involved animals. There were cows and sheep and pigs.

"I had a lot of good memories with my dad, just doing stuff on our acreage," he said.

Boettger stayed in Iowa for college. He played for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and was on the program's Leadership Group his junior and senior seasons.