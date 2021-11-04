[BN] Blitz: Q&A: Brandon Beane talks deadline, start to the season and more

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 4, 2021
Q&A: Bills GM Brandon Beane breaks down why no trades happened at the deadline
Brandon Beane has, of course, not been shy to make trades. But the trade deadline Tuesday came and went, and the Bills stood pat, comfortable enough with a roster that has been good enough to be first in both points scored and points against.
"Where our roster is at, it had to be something that, if we're going to lose this player, that makes sense," Beane said Wednesday.
There were calls, both incoming and outgoing, this week and in weeks past. Beane, however, answered "no" when asked if anything got close.
Another factor at play, Beane said, was the length of the season and the amount of teams making the playoffs. He even suggested pushing the deadline back.
Beane spoke Wednesday with The Buffalo News about the deadline, the team’s start to the season, Covid vaccine numbers and a variety of other topics. Here's what he had to say during a chat with Jay Skurski.
