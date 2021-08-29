[BN] Blitz: Public should fund new stadium, former Sabres exec says

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 29, 2021
Should state, county fund new Bills stadium? Yes, says former Sabres executive
Larry Quinn ran economic development for Buffalo in the late 1970s, oversaw construction of KeyBank Center in the 1990s for the Buffalo Sabres, and later became managing partner of the hockey team under billionaire Tom Golisano.
He's been around this city and the Bills and Sabres for quite a while.
So, when asked if New York State and Erie County should help Terry and Kim Pegula construct the $1.4 billion stadium project they want to build for their football team, Quinn has a simple phrase...
“Just do it," he said.
(Related: "If Western New York wants to keep the Buffalo Bills – and it should – a new stadium is a necessity," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more)
“If our community wants to be part of the NFL, the facility our community owns has to keep pace with all that growth, whoever the owner of the Bills happens to be,” Quinn told The Buffalo News during a series of interviews.
What makes the timing work? Is it worth the investment? Is relocation a real concern?
Here's what Quinn had to say.
