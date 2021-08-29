[BN] Blitz: Public should fund new stadium, former Sabres exec says

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 29, 2021

Should state, county fund new Bills stadium? Yes, says former Sabres executive

Larry Quinn ran economic development for Buffalo in the late 1970s, oversaw construction of KeyBank Center in the 1990s for the Buffalo Sabres, and later became managing partner of the hockey team under billionaire Tom Golisano.

He's been around this city and the Bills and Sabres for quite a while.

So, when asked if New York State and Erie County should help Terry and Kim Pegula construct the $1.4 billion stadium project they want to build for their football team, Quinn has a simple phrase...

“Just do it," he said.

