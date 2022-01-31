[BN] Blitz: Prospects for Bills to watch during Senior Bowl week

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Mailbag: Bills fans want to know more about what happened in those final 13 seconds last Sunday. Rightfully so. Sean McDermott to date has not offered much in the way of an explanation. It's no surprise this week's mailbag was loaded with questions about the ending of Bills-Chiefs in Kansas City. Read more

What's next for Mitchell Trubisky? From Katherine Fitzgerald: "With the Bills' season over, and Trubisky set to become an unrestricted free agent, he and the team will see how his one season in Buffalo will help determine what's next. He spent 20 weeks slipping on and off the traits of other starting quarterbacks, impersonating different QB1s again and again." Can he become one of them? Read more