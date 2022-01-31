[BN] Blitz: Prospects for Bills to watch during Senior Bowl week

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 31, 2022
Senior Bowl week: Some prospects for Bills fans to watch
If Bills fans had it their way, they'd be preparing themselves for a Super Bowl two Sundays from now.
But they're not, and surely watching Joe Burrow and the Bengals get by Kansas City yesterday did nothing to make them feel any better.
Instead of the Super Bowl, let's take a look at the Senior Bowl.
The Bills have done well at the Senior Bowl in recent seasons. They have drafted 15 players over the past four years who have played in the annual showcase game. Senior Bowl alumni on the Buffalo roster include Harrison Phillips, Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace, Tyler Bass, Dane Jackson, Carlos Basham and Spencer Brown.
And, of course, Josh Allen.
Mark Gaughan has five players (plus a few more) for Bills fans to watch, with an eye toward Buffalo’s needs.
