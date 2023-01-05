[BN] Blitz: Proper medical response for Damar Hamlin 'prevented a very tragic outcome'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 5, 2023

Proper medical response for Damar Hamlin 'prevented a very tragic outcome at that moment'

You've probably seen the phrase a hundred times since Monday, or a version of it. Other than inside a hospital itself, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a place – an NFL stadium – more equipped to save a life than most places.

Still, the response needs to be fast.

“It's certainly not an exaggeration to say that the skilled and the immediate response by all of these talented caregivers prevented a very tragic outcome at that moment,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said.

In the days since, the world has come to know about the bright light that Hamlin, 24, has become.

In this week's PlayAction podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan talked about their experiences interacting with the young Bills safety, Hamlin's Pittsburgh roots, his Chasing M’s Foundation and his close relationships with his brother, Damir, and teammate Dane Jackson.

Latest on the schedule: Week 18 remains scheduled as planned, and Troy Vincent, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said the league has not discussed postponing Bills-Patriots. He also talked a bit about the logistics of the Bills-Bengals game. Read more

Meanwhile, ProFootballTalk reported late Wednesday night that momentum is building toward declaring Bills-Bengals a "no contest." Read more

Hamlin showing improvement: "Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills said Wednesday. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him." Read more

McDermott said he needed to be at the hospital: Bengals coach Zac Taylor said: “I won’t disclose any of the private conversations Sean and I had except for this: When I got over there the first thing he said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game.’ ” Read more

Taron Johnson limited with concussion; QB Josh Allen on injury report for ankle: Johnson left Monday’s game after just a few plays to be evaluated for a head injury. Allen is listed as full participant, with elbow and ankle issues. Allen has been on the injury report for the elbow leading into each game since he was hurt late in the game at the New York Jets. Read more

In the nation's capital, 3 is a magic number: Erik Brady wrote from Sabres-Caps, where the home team paused for a moment of support: "The crowd was respectfully quiet at first, thinking of it as a moment of silence. Then light applause began, and then came more. Moments of silence are traditionally offered for those who have passed. This wasn’t that, so the slowly building wash of applause seemed entirely appropriate." Read more

Biden speaks with Hamlin's parents: President Biden said he spoke "at length" with the parents of injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Wednesday. Biden spoke with Mario and Nina Hamlin while traveling between Kentucky and Ohio, according to White House reporters. Read more

Harrison Phillips helps out: The former Bills defensive tackle bought dinner for those caring for his former Bills teammate, as well as his family. "I just wanted to try to do something.” Read more

GoFundMe reaches nearly $6.7 million: "We're simply awestruck by the level of support and generosity we've seen over the past two days. With over $6 million raised, this fundraiser has become an overnight reminder of the incredible nature of humankind." Read more

